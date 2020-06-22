USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil

RT @SecPompeo: In order to ensure greater transparency of CCP-run operations in the United States, I directed the designation of four addit…

US State Department adds restrictions on four additional Chinese media outlets $USDCNH $EEM

US #stockmarket trading near session highs $SPX 3,120.6 (+0.74%) $DJI 26,053.6 (+0.70%) $NDX 10,128.2 (+1.19%)

Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.06% Gold: 0.76% Oil - US Crude: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/sRojTJURVf

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.20%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Bch5WjOt2G

USD/CAD pivots lower after finding resistance around the 1.3600 price level. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/rZEvMphCKx https://t.co/iGAB1j9ygY

Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +2.15% #BITCOINCASH +1.92% #ETHEREUM +5.43% #RIPPLE +0.85% #LITECOIN +1.96%

Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.62% Germany 30: 0.52% Wall Street: 0.52% France 40: 0.50% FTSE 100: 0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6mc94KwAI8

While new #coronavirus cases continue to rise both in the US and globally, the risk on trade has thus far held support, even after US #stocks began to shake earlier in the month of June. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/HndFd1f4m4 https://t.co/9h2ENTrt8Z