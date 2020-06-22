ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Euro Bulls Persist, US Dollar Net Shorts Largest Since May 2018 - COT Report
2020-06-22 09:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-06-22 17:05:00
Macro Matters: USD Rising Wedge - Gold, Oil Flirt with Breakouts
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-22 12:30:00
Apple Closures Send Dow, S&P 500 Lower and Dollar Dons Safe Haven Suit
2020-06-22 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Macro Matters: USD Rising Wedge - Gold, Oil Flirt with Breakouts
2020-06-22 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN, Gold & SPX
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, USD/MXN
2020-06-22 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Is $EURUSD about to accelerate higher? A Falling Wedge seems to be playing out, insinuating bullish signals on the 4-hour chart. Learn more about this technical pattern below! #Euro - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/falling-wedge.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/saXCdyM8x8
  • The Core-Perimeter trading model helps traders understand interactions between global economies, helping to trade the assets embedded in these relationships.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/oOYLT62iNn https://t.co/BrGmJEeZoD
  • As promised, my piece previewing Asia: - Investor’s buoyancy during Wall Street trade could be interrupted by resurgence in regional geopolitical strains - #AUDUSD rejected at key resistance again – will capitulation inspire bearish sentiment? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/22/AUDUSD-APAC-Stocks-May-Rise.-Will-Geopolitics-Undercut-Gains.html
  • The US Dollar could appreciate as investors fear rising cases of the coronavirus. Will this propel USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP and USD/MYR higher on average? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/2rj2BnIXXz https://t.co/99RkgMiK9P
  • #AUD #NZD ticking higher with US equity futures early into Asia trade, echoing the risk-on tilt during Wall Street's rosy session. Stay tuned for a full preview of Asia at 23:00 GMT.
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kashkari Speech due at 22:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-22
  • $USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 106.34 S2: 106.62 S1: 106.75 R1: 107.03 R2: 107.18 R3: 107.46 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • GBPUSD trades either side of 1.2400 after Friday’s sell-off and any push higher is being met by resistance. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/OpVfYA8yYN https://t.co/c9mWQEQC51
  • We have June global PMIs (Australia, Japan, Eurozone, UK and US) as key thematic fundamental event risk - timely growth potential - on tap for Tuesday. If it flags, the stimulus vs second wave debate may tip in favor of the latter again
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.1028 S2: 1.1114 S1: 1.1146 R1: 1.1232 R2: 1.1286 R3: 1.1372 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week

ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Forecasts for the Week

2020-06-22 21:35:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Price Outlook:

  • The ASX 200 trades in a narrow area between support and resistance near the 6,000 mark
  • The Nikkei 225 has enjoyed a larger rebound, but remains beneath its prior highs
  • Both indices lag the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq, and may look to them for cues as a result

ASX 200 Forecast for the Week: Keep an Eye on Nearby Fibonacci Levels

Equity markets have been in a precarious position in recent weeks as they attempt to juggle fears of another coronavirus outbreak and the accommodative monetary and fiscal policy that has been offered as a backstop. Consequently, the ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 have slowed their ascent and are left searching for the next fundamental catalyst. However, a relatively sparse economic calendar in the week ahead may see the ASX and Nikkei settle for broader risk trends as a drivers – rather than domestic concerns or upcoming economic data.

ASX 200 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (January 2020 – June 2020)

ASX 200 price chart

One consideration for the ASX 200 regardless of direction is the Fibonacci sequence that currently surrounds the index. Ranging from 7,200 to 4,385 and encompassing the February to March rout, the sequence has displayed its ability to influence price in the past – most recently in early June. That being said, previous attempts above the 6,125 level have coincided with selling pressures and bullish traders will likely view this area as a barrier to further gains.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

On the other hand, it appears the Australian equity index has a bounty of technical support to choose from. With a Fibonacci level, ascending trendline and 200-period moving average converging around the 5,793 mark, it can be argued the area will look to stave off an attempt lower. Thus, it seems the ASX 200 is positioned for further consolidation in the near term as market participants seek a longer-term direction or a new threat emerges.

Nikkei 225 Forecast for the Week: A Continuation Higher Rests on 22,000

The Nikkei 225 has outpaced the ASX 200 in the months following the covid-crash, but the inefficacy of the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy may render it a laggard in the months to come. Either way, a shorter-term concern for bullish investors may be the nearby technical level at 22,000. Coinciding with an ascending trendline from April, the zone could prove essential in keeping the Nikkei 225 afloat in the week ahead.

Nikkei 225 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (December 2019 – June 2020)

Nikkei 225 price chart

To be sure, a break beneath the trendline would amount to a significant blow from a technical perspective, and could open the door to further selling and a possible retest of the June swing low around 21,355. Since the index has recovered much of the ground it lost in the crash, a bullish breakout might allow traders to attack recent highs around 24,142, a feat only the Nasdaq 100 can boast at this time.

Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week

Regardless, the lack of event risk for the ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 should leave the indices susceptible to broader swings in sentiment, much like the Australian Dollar, that are currently derived from the US indices. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFXfor updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Price Outlook: Stocks Jump, US Dollar & VIX Peel Back
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Stocks Jump, US Dollar & VIX Peel Back
2020-06-22 20:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Stalls Near 2020 Peak
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Stalls Near 2020 Peak
2020-06-22 18:30:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-06-22 17:05:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Outlooks - UK Market Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Outlooks - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-22 12:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Japan 225
News & Analysis at your fingertips.