Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
AUD/USD | RBA Beginning to Talk Down Currency
The Australian Dollar has largely been in consolidation mode against the greenback since hitting a fresh 2020 high above 0.7000 at the back end of last week. In recent weeks, the AUD has predominantly tracked equity markets, which in turn has seen a sizeable recovery in the currency since the March lows. However, upside could be capped at the 0.7000 level, particularly with the RBA beginning to jawbone the currency with RBA’s Harper noting that a rate back above 0.7000 would be unhelpful. That said, as uncertainties over a second wave pick up, most notably in China, AUD/USD may come under renewed pressure with a closing break below 0.6800 to open up a move towards 0.6650.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|15%
|-4%
|3%
|Weekly
|20%
|0%
|7%
Although, in the absence of a fresh negative catalyst with equity markets continuing to recover, we do not rule out a possible retest of the 2020 high at 0.7061, which would likely negate a near-term bearish bias.
Implied Weekly range (0.6750 - 0.6990)
Support
Resistance
0.6820
50% Fib
0.6900
-
0.6775
June 15th low
0.7000
-
0.6665
200DMA
0.7061
2020 High
AUD/USD Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame
Source: IG Charts
--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX
