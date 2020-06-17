S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Silver & More: Index & Commodity Charts

The S&P 500 is coming strongly off the 200-day and a trend-line from April following an even stronger one-day down-move. The question is whether that was the pullback, the one-day move, or whether we will see the current bounce fail and lower prices. In any event, there is good confluent support via the 200-day MA and trend-line, so as long as it can stay above support the outlook is neutral to bullish. A break below 2965 will be needed to get the SPX rolling downhill.

Keep an eye on the all-important NDX as it stays maintained in an upward sloping channel from April. It just came off the top of a 10-year channel and 10k, so it could at some point break the upward sloping structure. A decline below 9499 is need to get the index rolling downhill.

Silveris trying to hold onto an area of confluent support via the 200-day MA and rising trend-line. It turned off of it on Monday and is now working on making good on the reversal. There is overhead trend-line resistance, but overall the outlook at the moment bodes well for continued strength. A break below 16.72 will take this outlook off the table.

