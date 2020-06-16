FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 Outlook: Recovery Facing Upcoming Hurdles

The Australian. Dollar has been one of the best performing currencies since the end of March, when risk aversion bottomed out, so to speak.Get your $AUDUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/mfSl18eqVw https://t.co/Amo0mPCNct

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.70%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5GFqexuhJl

Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Chair Powell Testifies in Congress - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/06/16/Gold-Prices-May-Fall-as-Fed-Chair-Powell-Testifies-in-Congress.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #gold #XAUUSD #powell

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.54% Silver: 0.34% Gold: 0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eylrtzp3B5

Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.42% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Bz4rWlk5BW

Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.73% FTSE 100: 2.38% France 40: 2.15% Wall Street: 1.85% US 500: 1.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vVZeE4HxJ7

On Wednesday, USD/CAD U-turned from its lowest level in over three months. Will Fed chair Powell testimony (15:00UK) boost further the US dollar price? #USDCAD, #USD, #Fed https://t.co/GSJygQWzu5