EUR/USD, USD Index, Gold Charts & More
2020-06-16 11:30:00
EUR/USD Trendless as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Semi-Annual Testimony
2020-06-16 11:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
USD Eyeing Powell. Crude Oil, Euro Brace for Key OPEC & EU Meetings
2020-06-15 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Start Week with Pullbacks and Support Tests
2020-06-15 14:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
EUR/USD, USD Index, Gold Charts & More
2020-06-16 11:30:00
Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Chair Powell Testifies in Congress
2020-06-16 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Continues After Jobs Data
2020-06-16 08:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD and FTSE 100 Latest - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-15 12:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 Outlook: Recovery Facing Upcoming Hurdles

FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 Outlook: Recovery Facing Upcoming Hurdles

2020-06-16 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 Price Analysis & News

  • FTSE MIB | Uptrend Dented by Last Week’s Reversal
  • IBEX 35 | Key Resistance Curbing Upside
  • Fed Actions Outweigh Beijing Second Wave Concerns and North Korean Tensions

FTSE MIB | Uptrend Dented by Last Week’s Reversal

The FTSE MIB had managed to curtail losses from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the Q1 sell, which had also coincided with the 100DMA. That said, while the index has managed to maintain its recovery from the March lows, the index remains capped at the 50% fib, therefore failing to close the early March gap. However, while the uptrend is broadly intact, last week’s wobble in risk assets signals that the FTSE MIB may struggle to maintain a foothold above 20,000, particularly as concerns over a second wave of COVID-19 cases (in Beijing) rises.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

FTSE MIB Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 Outlook: Recovery Facing Upcoming Hurdles

Source: IG Charts

{{SENTIMENT|Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy}}

IBEX 35 | Key Resistance Curbing Upside

The bounce back from last week’s reversal has tested its first hurdle in the form of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (7442). However, while risk appetite had been supported from yesterday’s Fed actions, key resistance may continue to see IBEX 35 struggle for further upside as geopolitical tensions pick, most notably between North and South Korea. That said, a close above 7600 could open the doors for a renewed test of 8000.

IBEX 35 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 Outlook: Recovery Facing Upcoming Hurdles

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

