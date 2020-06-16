Euro Stoxx 50 Forecast: Bulls Aim Higher on Improving Global Risk Appetite

Get a preview of what to expect in Asia⬇️ - 💵#USD May extend gains after Powell testimony - 🌏Asian geopolitical risks may undermine market mood - 🇦🇺#AUDUSD at a tipping point? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/16/USD-Rose-on-Powell-Speech--May-Extend-Gains-on-Asian-Political-Risks.html https://t.co/cUZFWlWrfZ

Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/12:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/VkR9yIweqm

US equity futures pointing lower early into Asia's Wednesday trading session. #AUD and #NZD could follow, USD may gain.

Will be doing a joint piece later on the #ChinaIndiaFaceoff with my colleague @ddubrovskyFX Daniel. Analysis will include a regional update on #Covid_19 and the outlook for USD/INR. Stay tuned.

Did the New Zealand Dollar experience a false downside breakout against the Japanese Yen? NZD/CAD meanwhile looks vulnerable to a reversal as NZD/CHF eyes a bearish price signal. Get your $NZDCAD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Uiw3gHTw36 https://t.co/mwgA9PiPoQ

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Clarida Speech due at 22:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-16

$EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.1085 S2: 1.119 S1: 1.126 R1: 1.1366 R2: 1.1402 R3: 1.1508 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

The recent Sterling recovery is vulnerable on the back of this stretch while below 1.2710/53. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/th774ET9pj https://t.co/YbDUB4ynAX

Brazil virus cases increased by 34,918 in the last 24 hours, breaking previous 24 hour record increase $USDBRL