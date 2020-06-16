We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD Index, Gold Charts & More
2020-06-16 11:30:00
EUR/USD Trendless as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Semi-Annual Testimony
2020-06-16 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
USD Eyeing Powell. Crude Oil, Euro Brace for Key OPEC & EU Meetings
2020-06-15 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Start Week with Pullbacks and Support Tests
2020-06-15 14:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD Index, Gold Charts & More
2020-06-16 11:30:00
Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Chair Powell Testifies in Congress
2020-06-16 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Continues After Jobs Data
2020-06-16 08:00:00
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD and FTSE 100 Latest - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-15 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Outlook Hinges on BoJ Forward Guidance
2020-06-16 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Australian. Dollar has been one of the best performing currencies since the end of March, when risk aversion bottomed out, so to speak.Get your $AUDUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/mfSl18eqVw https://t.co/Amo0mPCNct
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.70%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5GFqexuhJl
  • Gold Prices May Fall as Fed Chair Powell Testifies in Congress - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/06/16/Gold-Prices-May-Fall-as-Fed-Chair-Powell-Testifies-in-Congress.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #gold #XAUUSD #powell
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.54% Silver: 0.34% Gold: 0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eylrtzp3B5
  • Well worth going along to...bring loads of questions 👇👇 https://t.co/C2zIzHHkBp
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.42% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Bz4rWlk5BW
  • Coming up at half past. Do join me if you can https://t.co/NkxiGhylo3
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.73% FTSE 100: 2.38% France 40: 2.15% Wall Street: 1.85% US 500: 1.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vVZeE4HxJ7
  • On Wednesday, USD/CAD U-turned from its lowest level in over three months. Will Fed chair Powell testimony (15:00UK) boost further the US dollar price? #USDCAD, #USD, #Fed https://t.co/GSJygQWzu5
  • Heads Up:🇮🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 2nd Est due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-16
EUR/USD, USD Index, Gold Charts & More

EUR/USD, USD Index, Gold Charts & More

2020-06-16 11:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • EUR/USD trying to hold a rally
  • DXY trying to come off of support and reassert itself
  • Gold remains rangebound but positioned positively so far

The Euro is up against a long-term trend-line and trying to hold onto the rally but can it do so? It has failed within a week or so each time it has posted any kind of rally since early 2018. If it can maintain here then it could perhaps break that pattern, but if it rolls lower in the next few days then that sequence of failed rallies likely continues.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (trying to hold rally)

EUR/USD daily chart

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

The US Dollar Index is trying to hold the 2018 trend-line, and if it can it may reassert the trend higher in place over the recent years. A break below 95.72 will start to break the bullish bias and could usher in much lower prices. This is of course largely Euro dependent as the single-currency accounts for roughly 57% of the index.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Mid-Q1 USD Update.
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (trend-line support)

US Dollar Index (DXY) daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Gold continues to venture sideways in what is turning out to be a nice consolidation pattern. It has been two months since the congestion began, but could continue for a few weeks longer. However, the pattern is developed enough that a breakout from here could be sustainable. As long as price stays above 1658 on a closing basis then the consolidation remains valid. A breakout of 1765 will likely lead to an important test of the three peaks in 2011/12 right around 1800.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Mid-Q1 Gold Update.
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Chart (consolidating nicely)

Gold daily chart

Gold Price Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Trendless as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Semi-Annual Testimony
EUR/USD Trendless as Markets Wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Semi-Annual Testimony
2020-06-16 11:00:00
FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 Outlook: Recovery Facing Upcoming Hurdles
FTSE MIB, IBEX 35 Outlook: Recovery Facing Upcoming Hurdles
2020-06-16 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Continues After Jobs Data
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Continues After Jobs Data
2020-06-16 08:00:00
Silver Prices & Copper at Key Cross Section Ahead of Powell Testimony
Silver Prices & Copper at Key Cross Section Ahead of Powell Testimony
2020-06-16 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.