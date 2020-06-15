USD/CAD Forecast: Risk Aversion Sparks US Dollar Revival

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
USD Eyeing Powell. Crude Oil, Euro Brace for Key OPEC & EU Meetings
2020-06-15 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Start Week with Pullbacks and Support Tests
2020-06-15 14:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & Oil
2020-06-15 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD and FTSE 100 Latest - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-15 12:00:00
Euro Bulls Spike, US Dollar Out of Favour, Australian Dollar at Risk - COT Report
2020-06-15 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-15 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices and Volatility Risk
2020-06-14 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Market snapshot: anti-risk JPY edging lower with USD while cycle-sensitive AUD and #NZD are climbing with US equity futures. The risk-on tilt may be an echo of buoyancy during Wall Street trade after the Fed announced it was going to start purchasing individual corporate bonds.
  • The US Dollar may be readying for a comeback against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit as volatility risk rises. The IDR faces the Bank of Indonesia. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/C72SjUrCZQ https://t.co/7RapLa4oLC
  • #Gold: A breakout beyond 1765 could quickly have three peaks in play that were created in the wake of the 2011 bull market high. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/DltehZYXIR https://t.co/3gwO809vI2
  • Strong recovery in #SP500 today as the 2903 - 2965 inflection point held. Short bets have been ominously declining though, leaving a bearish #SPX outlook via IG Client Sentiment - https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment-report?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/GZRdksN6n1
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.74% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.59% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.52% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.34% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TjQrBQEBmf
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.18% Gold: -0.26% Silver: -0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/PT5KUPNxop
  • The USD/MXN recovery is facing the first test of support on this pullback. Get your $USDMXN technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/yEAgKRqmgh https://t.co/n9YX8LCy9p
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xpL8fmNCfi
  • 🇺🇸 Overall Net Capital Flows Actual: $125.30B Previous: $349.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-15
  • 🇺🇸 Foreign Bond Investment Actual: $-176.70B Previous: $-299.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-15
USD/CAD Forecast: Risk Aversion Sparks US Dollar Revival

USD/CAD Forecast: Risk Aversion Sparks US Dollar Revival

2020-06-15 20:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) Price Outlook:

  • Waning risk appetite and technical support have allowed USD/CAD to climb higher
  • Still, the road to a broader USD/CAD recovery looks tedious with major technical levels in the way
  • Learn the different trading styles to see what type of price action best suits you

USD/CAD Forecast: Risk Aversion Sparks US Dollar Revival

Bucking the trend that has persisted since the coronavirus crash, USD/CAD moved to test an overhead Fibonacci level last week as waning risk appetite gave way to USD strength. The shift in sentiment followed the June FOMC meeting and was rather swift and unexpected as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell struck an accommodative tone. Either way, risk assets like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 faltered, while growth-linked currencies like the Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar weakened simultaneously.

USD/CAD Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (March 2020 – June 2020)

USD/CAD price chart

The change in sentiment coupled with technical support around the 1.3381 level worked to spark the brief rally higher, which has since run into resistance at the Fibonacci level at 1.3687. While market participants asses the longer-term implications of the Fed’s commentary, USD/CAD may be susceptible to further price swings. Despite the possibility of shorter-term volatility, the longer-term outlook for USD/CAD should continue to favor bears in my opinion.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

To that end, subsequent attempts higher – should they occur – may allow for a more attractive risk-reward profile as traders can look to support beneath as an area of potential interest, while setting zones above resistance as areas of invalidation. What is most critical, perhaps, is that the pair remains beneath the descending trendline marked by the various swing highs posted since late March. A move above this level would materially alter my technical bias and would seriously undermine the bearish setup.

USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% 32% 18%
Weekly -5% -29% -15%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In the meantime, I suspect bearish opportunities will arise as IG Client Sentiment Data reveals retail traders remain net-long USD/CAD – suggestive of a bearish trading bias. For further updates and analysis, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, GBP/AUD and FTSE 100 Latest - UK Market Webinar
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD and FTSE 100 Latest - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-15 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing A Storm of Risk Events
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing A Storm of Risk Events
2020-06-15 08:00:00
Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Break Uptrends, HSI Reverses At Resistance
Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Break Uptrends, HSI Reverses At Resistance
2020-06-15 01:00:00
US Dollar Ticks Higher on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment
US Dollar Ticks Higher on Upbeat Consumer Sentiment
2020-06-12 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.