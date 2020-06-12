USD/CAD Surges, CAD/JPY Plummets as Market Sentiment Sours

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Could Trim Gains on Political Friction Over EU Aid Package
2020-06-11 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Dip on FOMC, EUR/USD Near Key Resistance
2020-06-10 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Surge as Stocks Crater. APAC Equities, AUD to Follow?
2020-06-11 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts Following June Fed Meeting
2020-06-10 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Retreats, Stock Futures Sink as US COVID-19 Cases Swell
2020-06-11 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.06%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 79.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ywQXRFNwPQ
  • Emerging market capital outflows have been cooling. Yet, the EEM may be stalling in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell press conference. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/TDmLiTdSbh https://t.co/Iyzakzxhag
  • #SP500 Index💸, Crude #Oil🛢️ Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/06/12/SP-500-Index-Crude-Oil-Outlook-Bearish-After-Uptrends-Invalidated.html
  • Market Snapshot: Sentiment-linked #AUD and #NZD falling in morning Asia trade #CrudeOil prices extending decline from Wall Street session Haven-linked #USD and anti-risk #Yen gaining https://t.co/cGIyVJvIk0
  • The $USD fell more against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit and Indonesian Rupiah. Now comes key tests at support levels. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/5AeN7MoyOk https://t.co/gftFtx01bP
  • The #ASX 200 fails to breach key Fibonacci resistance as the OECD suggests an extension of fiscal stimulus packages to continue to support the local economy. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/6i271Dgusu https://t.co/9qbVoLWdW7
  • My majors-based #USD index bounced off key support (March lows) as aggressive risk aversion permeated throughout financial markets over the past 24 hours. A reversal of the downtrend entails taking out falling resistance from March peaks #Dollar https://t.co/vJtGJJ3PYk
  • As promised, here is the preview for Asia: - 🦠#Coronavirus update - 📉Wall Street selloff - 🇦🇺#AUDUSD analysis: capitulation https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/11/US-Dollar-and-Yen-Surge-as-Stocks-Crater-APAC-Equities-AUD-to-Follow.html https://t.co/mC9L6n40kh
  • #Bitcoin broke the uptrend and is now hovering on the cusp of 9288.44. Breaking that and the two tiers below it could cast a deep and dark shadow over #BTCUSD https://t.co/kQCGSALKQD
  • 🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI Actual: 39.7 Previous: 26.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-11
USD/CAD Surges, CAD/JPY Plummets as Market Sentiment Sours

USD/CAD Surges, CAD/JPY Plummets as Market Sentiment Sours

2020-06-12 02:00:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Talking Points

  • Canadian Dollar retreating from 3-month highs as US Dollar gains
  • USD/CAD surges out of oversold territory after filling breakaway gap from March.
  • CAD/JPY capitulates after fulfilling measured move, RSI snaps 12-week uptrend

Canadian Dollar Index Weekly Chart

Image of Canadian Dollar Weighted Index Weekly Chart

Source – Trading View

The Canadian Dollar has recovered against its major counterparts, with the CAD weighted index climbing as much as 5.5% from the March low (0.8335).

However, an 8-year trendline may come into play as a bearish engulfing candle formation takes shape at the December low-weekly-close (0.8796), with the price action possibly signalling an end to an 11-week rally.

The reaction in the RSI reinforces the bearish bias as the oscillator fails to break above resistance that has successfully capped topside momentum since October 2019.

Furthermore, the momentum indicator remains confined by an 11-month downtrend, which could continue to fuel the decline towards support at the 2003 uptrend.

A break and close below the December 2018 lows (0.8530 – 0.8570) may see the commodity-linked currency carve a path back to the yearly low (0.8335).

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Price Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Source – Trading View

Finally closing the break-away gap from May 6 pushed the USD/CAD into oversold conditions for the first time since late-December 2019.

However, the dip below 30 in the RSI was short lived as USD/CAD reverses from the December high (1.3325), with the exchange rate pushing back above the 200-day moving average (1.3576) to test the 2018 high (1.3665).

Nevertheless, USD/CAD remains constricted within a descending channel, and the formation suggests the recent rally could be temporary in nature, with a possible retest of parallel resistance coinciding with a pullback to the 6-month trend that was broken at the start of June.

The 50-MA (1.3790) may provide a challenge for USD/CAD bulls, with the convergence of channel resistance and the 50% Fibonacci (1.3810) pivotal in keeping the downward trending channel intact.

Development of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hints that USD may surge against its Canadian counterpart, with the oscillator’s previous journey into oversold conditions at the start of 2020 resulting in a 13% surge to set the yearly high (1.4667).

The momentum indicator may highlight a similar dynamic should it snap the 3-month downtrend, with a daily close above the psychologically imposing 1.38-handle paving the way for USD/CAD to work its way toward the resistance zone at the May highs (1.4150 – 1.4200).

CAD/JPY Price Daily Chart

Image of CAD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Source – Trading View

The haven-associated Japanese Yen has strengthened significantly against the Canadian Dollar over the last week of trade, after the exchange surged 7.33% failing just shy of the psychologically-imposing 82-handle.

Fulfilling the Symmetrical Triangle measured move pushed the RSI into overbought territory for the first time since 2018 and may signal the end of the rally from the May low (74.78).

Bears seem to be back in control as price snaps 4-week uptrend support, with the 38.2% Fibonacci (77.98) and monthly low (78.03) attempting to stop the risk-linked CAD/JPY’s slide.

With the RSI and momentum indicators both testing support from the March lows, a break of their respective constructive trends may accelerate the downside push.

A daily close below the 38.2% Fibonacci (77.98) could bring the 77-handle into play, with 23.6% Fibonacci (76.38) the next key level of interest.

-- Written by Daniel Moss

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
Hang Seng Index: Bulls Stumble on Recent Gains as Global Risk Appetite Recedes
Hang Seng Index: Bulls Stumble on Recent Gains as Global Risk Appetite Recedes
2020-06-11 21:30:00
DAX 30, FTSE 100 & CAC 40 Forecasts: How Far Will Stocks Fall?
DAX 30, FTSE 100 & CAC 40 Forecasts: How Far Will Stocks Fall?
2020-06-11 17:15:00
S&P 500 Outlook: FOMC Punchbowl is Here to Stay, S&P 500 Drops to Support
S&P 500 Outlook: FOMC Punchbowl is Here to Stay, S&P 500 Drops to Support
2020-06-11 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/JPY
USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.