USD, S&P 500 & More – Charts For Next Week

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Chart Signals a Possible Pullback- EUR vs USD Price Forecast
2020-06-12 10:00:00
EUR/USD Falters as COVID-19 Cases Surge, US Stocks May Recover
2020-06-12 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices May Bounce But Chart Warns a Top is Forming
2020-06-12 05:00:00
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Plunges Below 200 Day Average, Dollar Flips to Haven as Virus Fear Returns
2020-06-12 04:00:00
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
USD/JPY
News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -15.7% Previous: -11.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.19%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eddDQILhCH
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.39% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AheHCLiC7T
  • Crude Oil Prices May Bounce But Chart Warns a Top is Forming - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/06/12/Crude-Oil-Prices-May-Bounce-But-Chart-Warns-a-Top-is-Forming.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #OOTT #CrudeOil
  • The #Nikkei 225 trades at 4-month highs after a 50% surge from the March low, while the RSI registers its first overbought readings since November 2019. Get your Nikkei market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/pOEt698Ooi https://t.co/zgUzy4NEaX
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Manufacturing Production YoY due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -20.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Industrial Production YoY due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -44.9% Previous: -16.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • La turbulencia en los mercados arrastra a las criptomonedas #BTCUSD #Bitcoin #BTC #trading https://t.co/2EJkUMgkIQ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 73.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/X1qJ9nKNvm
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.55% Silver: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0oqDvlywMV
USD, S&P 500 & More – Charts For Next Week

USD, S&P 500 & More – Charts For Next Week

2020-06-12 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Technical Outlook:

  • US Dollar Index (DXY) coming off trend support
  • S&P 500 turn down was unusually strong for a correction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) shot higher yesterday as risk-off gripped risky assets amidst renewed uncertainty with the coronavirus and the economic outlook. The bounce is coming off a trend-line running higher since 2018, and if the momentum is any indication the bounce could quickly morph into a rally. Look for the 95.72 low to hold for more upside towards the 200-day MA and higher to develop. A break below the low and trend-line will put even more pressure on the Dollar, with DXY 94.65 eyed as the next level of support.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Mid-Q1 USD Update.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart (coming off trend support)

DXY daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

The S&P 500 got crushed yesterday. It was the type of turn after a rally that suggests that there is more from where that came from. The SPX closed the day below the 200-day and will begin today trading just above it; watch how this tug-of-war plays out. The thinking is we will see more weakness in the week ahead, with potential for a move to the May 14 low in the cards in the not-too-distant future. If the market can manage to stabilize and turn higher quickly, it is possible it was a one-off event, but that doesn’t look very likely at this time.

S&P 500 Daily Chart (sharp turn likely means more selling)

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

For all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

FTSE 100 Holding on to Moving Average Support After Shocking UK Data
2020-06-12 08:32:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
USD/CAD Surges, CAD/JPY Plummets as Market Sentiment Sours
2020-06-12 02:00:00
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
