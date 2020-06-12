FTSE 100 Holding on to Moving Average Support After Shocking UK Data

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Falters as COVID-19 Cases Surge, US Stocks May Recover
2020-06-12 06:00:00
Euro Could Trim Gains on Political Friction Over EU Aid Package
2020-06-11 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Surge as Stocks Crater. APAC Equities, AUD to Follow?
2020-06-11 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Plunges Below 200 Day Average, Dollar Flips to Haven as Virus Fear Returns
2020-06-12 04:00:00
US Dollar Rises from the Dead as VIX Soars, Stocks Drop Sharply
2020-06-11 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Grapples at Fibonacci Resistance...Again
2020-06-11 19:10:00
Gold Prices Up, Crude Oil Down with Stocks AFter Fed Meeting
2020-06-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Weak Ahead of Friday's GDP Data
2020-06-11 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fueled by Rising US Yields, Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2020-06-10 17:10:00
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Many thanks @JeremyNaylor_IG for today's chat...always a pleasure.... https://t.co/2OYUnzqnOz
  • Always a pleasure speaking with @JeremyNaylor_IG 👍👍 Thanks for having me on the show. https://t.co/xRW0zgxS5i
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY Actual: -28% Expected: -29.5% Previous: -12.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Production YoY due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -29.5% Previous: -12.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-12
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/Z7tqIY0XUE
  • Los mercados sufre una fuerte corrección tras encontrarse en la zona profunda de sobrecompra, pero el #euro muestra su resiliencia ante el #dolar #eurusd #trading https://t.co/FWyfKQHVZi
  • The $USD could risk further losses against the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso as capital continues to flow into emerging markets. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/G5PDMPr6l8 https://t.co/G5YBrthsyA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.97%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vzxDBfK1Vt
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.27% Silver: -0.68% Oil - US Crude: -3.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/imaEzapWWp
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.22% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/9rGcyVDhQv
FTSE 100 Holding on to Moving Average Support After Shocking UK Data

FTSE 100 Holding on to Moving Average Support After Shocking UK Data

2020-06-12 08:32:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

FTSE 100 Price, News and Analysis:

  • UK GDP data misses already dire expectations.
  • Brexit talks next Monday may make or break UK sentiment.
Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Sell-Off Pauses for Breath

The FTSE 100 has lost nearly 8% this week and given back three weeks’ worth of gains as risk markets around the globe turned sour.Fears that the US may see a second round of the COVID-19 virus prompted the Dow Jones to fall by over 1,800 points at one stage on Thursday, dragging global indices lower.

In addition to the global risk-off move, the latest UK GDP figures will also weigh on the UK big board. UK GDP fell by 10.4% in the three months to April and by 20.4% in April alone. According to the ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics, Jonathon Athow, ‘April’s fall in GDP is the biggest the UK has ever seen, more than three times larger than last month and almost ten times larger than the steepest pre-COVID-19 fall’.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips

Next week is pivotal for UK assets with UK PM Boris Johnson meeting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday in attempt to break the current EU/UK trade impasse, while UK jobs data on Tuesday and the Bank of England MPC meeting on Thursday will also drive price action.

The FTSE is now making a small bounce-back off the 50-day moving average (blue line on chart) situated just below the 6,000 level. This indicator held yesterday and also provided an additional spring for the index on May 14. If today’s rebound proves to be more than a dead cat bounce, an area of resistance between 6,202 (20-dma) and 6,233 (50% Fib retracement) should stem further upside in the short-term. Support of the 50-dma before the 38.2% Fib retracement at 5,889.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – June 12, 2020)

FTSE 100 Holding on to Moving Average Support After Shocking UK Data
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

What is your view on the FTSE 100 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Record GDP Collapse, GBP/USD Dips
2020-06-12 07:05:00
USD/CAD Surges, CAD/JPY Plummets as Market Sentiment Sours
USD/CAD Surges, CAD/JPY Plummets as Market Sentiment Sours
2020-06-12 02:00:00
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
S&P 500 Index, Crude Oil Outlook Bearish After Uptrends Invalidated
2020-06-12 01:00:00
Hang Seng Index: Bulls Stumble on Recent Gains as Global Risk Appetite Recedes
Hang Seng Index: Bulls Stumble on Recent Gains as Global Risk Appetite Recedes
2020-06-11 21:30:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.