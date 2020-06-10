We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Meeting in Focus: Risks of EUR/USD Breakout With King Dollar Dethroned
2020-06-10 11:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: March High on Radar as RSI Sits in Overbought Zone
2020-06-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Oil & More: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-10 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, Dow and Gold: Markets Trading Into the FOMC
2020-06-10 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Forecast: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-10 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Churning Appears More Bullish Than Bearish
2020-06-10 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall with Stocks, Gold on Measured Fed Stance
2020-06-10 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
2020-06-10 08:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Clears Support, Nasdaq Breaks 10k as Markets Eye FOMC
2020-06-10 07:00:00
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.26% Gold: 0.54% Oil - US Crude: -2.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/u4JDDaEowC
  • GBP/USD is again challenging resistance at the 200-day moving average despite being technically overbought. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/bIBU0d5Kg3 https://t.co/3kCmaMQ9Er
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.18% FTSE 100: 0.14% Wall Street: -0.08% France 40: -0.19% Germany 30: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/KZb1lQuyWf
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Guindos Speech due at 13:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • BoE's Bailey says financial sector much more resilient than before the global financial crisis $GBP
  • A quick dab on the throttle may see Tesla (TSLA) hit four figures ... currently @ $991...#tesla @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/tJHa6QWtOg
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate MoM Actual: -0.1% Expected: 0.0% Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate MoM Actual: -0.1% Expected: 0.0% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate YoY Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate YoY Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Oil & More: Index & Commodity Charts

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Oil & More: Index & Commodity Charts

2020-06-10 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

The S&P 500 is quickly approaching the February 21/24 gap that kicked off the coronavirus rout, with the void running from 3257 up to 3337. At this time the risk/reward for fresh trades isn’t particularly favorable. Fresh longs are at risk of a pullback given how extended price has become, but at the same time momentum is still a bit too strong to be fading. A pullback would help alleviate some of the short-term extreme and potentially offer a good risk/reward opportunity, while a run and reversal off resistance may give traders the upper hand from the short side.

The Nasdaq 100 is at record highs and approaching a very big inflection point as well in the form of the upper parallel of a channel dating back a decade. It has marked the high of up-moves on a few occasions since early 2018, so it could again here soon. Or, if the speculative fervor of the market continues to grow we may see an overthrow of the channel that takes the form of a blow-off top. In either case the market appears close to an inflection point that could shape how markets trade for some time to come.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Daily Chart (big gap near)

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Nasdaq 100 Weekly Log Chart (big inflection point)

Nasdaq 100 weekly chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Crude oil is on the verge of filling an important gap via the one created in March when the Saudi’s sank oil over the weekend leading into March 9. The massive gap is nearly filled and just above the gap there is both the 2017 and 2018 lows in the 42.60s. This would make any push higher from higher potentially the last one before a meaningful decline may take shape.

Crude Oil (Aug contract) Daily Chart (gap-fill/resistance)

Crude oil chart

Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

To see all the charts we looked at, check out the video above…

Resources for Index & Commodity Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

We also have a series of guides for those looking to trade specific markets, such as the S&P 500, Dow, DAX, gold, silver, crude oil, and copper.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

http://bit.ly/2mH2rMt

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FOMC Meeting in Focus: Risks of EUR/USD Breakout With King Dollar Dethroned
FOMC Meeting in Focus: Risks of EUR/USD Breakout With King Dollar Dethroned
2020-06-10 11:00:00
US Dollar vs Mexican Peso: USD/MXN Gears Up for Next Move as FOMC Meeting Looms
US Dollar vs Mexican Peso: USD/MXN Gears Up for Next Move as FOMC Meeting Looms
2020-06-10 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Continues to Test Upside pre-FOMC
2020-06-10 08:00:00
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY Rally At Risk Despite Easing Restrictions
NZD/USD, NZD/JPY Rally At Risk Despite Easing Restrictions
2020-06-10 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
US Tech 100
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.