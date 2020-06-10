Bitcoin Price Chart: Will BTC/USD Fall With S&P 500 Index?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2020-06-09 09:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
2020-06-09 17:00:00
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: The Last Big Gap to Fill
2020-06-09 12:30:00
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Won't Relent, Flag Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-06-09 14:30:00
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rate Struggles to Break Resistance
2020-06-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Rate Decision: US Dollar Vulnerable Around Fed Meetings
2020-06-09 21:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • If you missed this week's session on IGCS where I discussed the outlook for the #DowJones, #SP500, $AUDUSD and $EURUSD, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/520L9KPIbh
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 PPI YoY due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -3.3% Previous: -3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Inflation Rate MoM due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.5% Previous: -0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Inflation Rate YoY due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.7% Previous: 3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Investment Lending for Homes due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Home Loans MoM due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • Wonder why they’d think that. https://t.co/T9jtVZ73jT
  • 🇦🇺 Westpac Consumer Confidence Index Actual: 93.7 Previous: 88.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
  • The British Pound technical outlook still seems to favor the downside. GBP/CAD may pressure key rising support from August as GBP/AUD could prolong its downtrend. GBP/CHF may fall. Get your $GBP market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/hBOpDKXmfW https://t.co/sjT496QtbM
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Consumer Confidence Index due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 88.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-10
Bitcoin Price Chart: Will BTC/USD Fall With S&P 500 Index?

Bitcoin Price Chart: Will BTC/USD Fall With S&P 500 Index?

2020-06-10 01:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Bitcoin Analysis, S&P 500 Index, BTC/USD – TALKING POINTS

  • BTC/USD briefly touched key 10,000 marker and then subsequently retreated
  • Bitcoin uptrend may be at risk as pair shies away from resistance at 10540.49
  • S&P 500 slope of appreciation at risk as equity index stalls at a familiar level

Bitcoin Analysis: Will BTC Fall With Equity Markets?

Since bottoming out at a 12-month low, Bitcoin has risen over 100 percent and has been carried higher by a modestly-stable uptrend – at least when compared to the S&P 500, but more on that later. The pair recently crossed the highly-watched 10,000 checkpoint, though BTC/USD subsequently retreated and has been trading sideways ever since.

BTC/USD – Daily Chart

Bitcoin Price Chart: Will BTC/USD Fall With S&amp;P 500 Index?

BTC/USD chart created using TradingView

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

However, looking at a weekly chart shows that Bitcoin is approaching a critical price juncture where the integrity of the uptrend may be tested as BTC/USD comes up against resistance at 10168.35. Failure to clear that obstacle and the tier above it at 10540.49 could lead to BTC/USD invalidating the slope of appreciation. That break could mark a shift in the pair’s short-term trajectory and lead to a broader pullback.

BTC/USD – Weekly Chart

Bitcoin Price Chart: Will BTC/USD Fall With S&amp;P 500 Index?

BTC/USD chart created using TradingView

Bitcoin may also fall not only because of a possible loss in risk appetite, but a stronger US Dollar could weaken the BTC/USD exchange rate. While the US Dollar index (DXY) is at an 11-week low, a comeback could be in the cards. If investors’ priorities shift from holding a relatively higher-risk asset like BTC to a more liquid and stable one like the Greenback, BTC/USD may end up facing heightened liquidation pressure.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

S&P 500: Will Stocks Drop?

The multi-trillion dollar question on everyone’s mind is will the S&P 500 retest its pre-selloff high? The simple answer is: no one knows. However, recent price action shows that the benchmark equity index is experiencing friction at a familiar stalling point going all the way back to early January at 3226.00. Failure to clear it will mean retesting the durability of the uptrend that brought it to its current level.

S&P 500 Index Futures – Daily Chart

Bitcoin Price Chart: Will BTC/USD Fall With S&amp;P 500 Index?

S&P 500 Index Futures chart created using TradingView

Using a weekly chart shows how spectacular the S&P 500’s almost-90 degree recovery has been, but the 3226.00 stalling point on this wider timeframe appears also to be technically significant. Clearing it could open the door to retesting the swing-high at 3391.75. However, if the ceiling at 3226.00 holds and the uptrend cracks, a broader pullback may ensue.

S&P 500 Index Futures – Weekly Chart

Chart showing S&P 500 Index

S&P 500 Index Futures chart created using TradingView

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Breaches 10,000 for the First Time Ever, Bulls Rejoice
Nasdaq 100 Breaches 10,000 for the First Time Ever, Bulls Rejoice
2020-06-09 20:00:00
FTSE 100 Forecast: Gap Fill Leads to Quick Reversal, Is There Conviction?
FTSE 100 Forecast: Gap Fill Leads to Quick Reversal, Is There Conviction?
2020-06-09 15:35:00
EUR/USD Weakness Continues as The US Dollar Catches a Pre-FOMC Bid
EUR/USD Weakness Continues as The US Dollar Catches a Pre-FOMC Bid
2020-06-09 11:00:00
DAX 30 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Reaching a Turning Point?
DAX 30 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Reaching a Turning Point?
2020-06-09 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Bitcoin
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.