New Zealand Dollar Outlook: AUD/NZD, GBP/NZD, NZD/CHF

Wall Street Futures Update S&P 500: -0.17% Dow Jones: -0.02% NASDAQ 100: -0.05% (delayed) - BBG

Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.06% Gold: -0.07% Silver: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0E9zMGaAjB

Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.22% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3JwYI4vwuX

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.21%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 78.81%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rfDwjpnV2a

The New Zealand Dollar may rise versus the Australian Dollar with #GBPNZD facing the risk of a deeper selloff as #NZDCHF approaches what could be a key turning point⬇️⬇️ https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/06/09/New-Zealand-Dollar-Outlook-AUDNZD-GBPNZD-NZDCHF.html

Anti-risk #USD and #JPY are now gaining in morning Asia trade absent a clear catalyst in what could be profit taking for those that were exposed to the downside. #AUD and #NZD turning lower as #SP500 futures cautiously dip - https://t.co/LqbN2Pirv8 https://t.co/xxIIJx98Qs

The #Nikkei 225 trades at 4-month highs after a 50% surge from the March low, while the RSI registers its first overbought readings since November 2019. Get your Nikkei market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/pOEt698Ooi https://t.co/5hn9vkOBuo

The British Pound technical outlook still seems to favor the downside. GBP/CAD may pressure key rising support from August as GBP/AUD could prolong its downtrend. GBP/CHF may fall.Get your $GBP market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/hBOpDKXmfW https://t.co/vhVyMx4LP4

Market Snapshot: Sentiment-linked AUD and NZD are rising as the haven-oriented US Dollar extends its selloff from the #WallStreet session in morning Asia trade absent a clear catalyst $AUDUSD $NZDUSD #USD https://t.co/TLxHd0dZES