FTSE 100 Forecast: Gap Fill Leads to Quick Reversal, is There Conviction?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2020-06-09 09:23:00
Euro Fails at Resistance as Federal Reserve Expands Lending Program
2020-06-09 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Turns to Growth Trends as OPEC Bounce Fades
2020-06-08 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Outlook: The Last Big Gap to Fill
2020-06-09 12:30:00
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
Gold Price Fails to Clear May Low Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-09 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rate Struggles to Break Resistance
2020-06-09 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.02%, while traders in AUD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 71.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bftziVD58n
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.08% Silver: -0.39% Oil - US Crude: -0.88% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZCCUfeI5Qb
  • The #Dow Jones is playing a little catch up as the rally disperses away from technology stocks a bit. Get your #Dow technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/ROxWPjDfPf https://t.co/EF3AiGvqgo
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.92% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.69% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.50% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.52% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jOlbjB5IaO
  • NY virus cases increase 0.2% against prior 7-day avg of 0.3% - BBG
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's #webinar at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT for his weekly update on trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/yu1uNFb2tm https://t.co/48FT82YSFj
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.21% FTSE 100: -0.26% Germany 30: -0.34% US 500: -0.83% Wall Street: -0.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xedWJsbFdZ
  • US 119-Day Bills Draw 0.185% Primary Dealers Awarded: 44.4% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 44.7% Direct BIdders Accepted: 10.9% B/C Ratio: 3.30
  • Australian #Dollar Price Outlook: #Aussie Breakout Stalls at 2020 Open - $AUDUSD Levels - https://t.co/XeXyr1kpBx https://t.co/hNQ9exTXYA
  • Hey traders! We see an enormous gap in indices as we enter the US market session. Get your daily dose of market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/LpW4OFbn9p
FTSE 100 Forecast: Gap Fill Leads to Quick Reversal, Is There Conviction?

FTSE 100 Forecast: Gap Fill Leads to Quick Reversal, Is There Conviction?

2020-06-09 15:35:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

FTSE 100 Price Outlook:

FTSE 100 Forecast: Gap Fill Leads to Quick Reversal, is There Conviction?

The FTSE 100 probed 6,500 to start the week as bulls stood at the helm after a bullish break higher. On Tuesday, however, risk appetite took a backseat as traders likely reduced exposure ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC rate decision which has the potential to significantly shake up market sentiment. That being said, the upcoming decision from the Federal Reserve may dictate broader market sentiment that could be responsible for FTSE’s next move.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (January – June)

FTSE 100 price chart

To be sure, price trends will be difficult to establish ahead of such a large event, so any consistency may have to wait until after the meeting. Either way, the FTSE 100 remains within the confines of an ascending channel that – if it remains intact – should continue to aid the recovery rally. Thus, the two major technical levels to watch are the upper and lower bounds at 6,625 and 6,160 respectively. On the lower side, prior support near 6,200 may also offer buoyancy.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

As for the Fed, much discussion has been had over the possible policy paths at their disposal. Forward guidance, yield curve control, GDP targeting and negative rates have all been mentioned by market commentators, but it is still relatively unclear what the central bank will announce – although negative interest rates seem to be off the table. While the FTSE 100 is most concerned with the policy of the Bank of England, the Fed is most responsible for the Nasdaq, Dow Jones and S&P 500, which have been leaders of the coronavirus recovery. As a result, apprehension ahead of the event is within reason, but the follow-through is what should be most concerning.

A significant change in stance in regards to the depth of the Fed’s accommodation could see Tuesday’s turbulence turn into a larger retracement that might threaten the channel formation. Regardless, IG Client Sentiment data reveals retail traders recently shifted their positioning to net-long the FTSE 100 for the first time since June 1.

FTSE 100 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 30% -18% 4%
Weekly 30% -25% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Since we typically view client data as a contrarian indicator, this may suggest the FTSE 100 reversal will continue, but prudent strategy would suggest waiting on the sidelines until the rate decision has passed. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Weakness Continues as The US Dollar Catches a Pre-FOMC Bid
EUR/USD Weakness Continues as The US Dollar Catches a Pre-FOMC Bid
2020-06-09 11:00:00
DAX 30 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Reaching a Turning Point?
DAX 30 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Reaching a Turning Point?
2020-06-09 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rate Struggles to Break Resistance
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rate Struggles to Break Resistance
2020-06-09 08:00:00
Copper Surges Into Overbought As Silver Erases Yearly Losses
Copper Surges Into Overbought As Silver Erases Yearly Losses
2020-06-09 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.