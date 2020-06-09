We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 29 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2020-06-09 09:23:00
2020-06-09 09:23:00
Euro Fails at Resistance as Federal Reserve Expands Lending Program
2020-06-09 07:00:00
2020-06-09 07:00:00
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
2020-06-09 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Turns to Growth Trends as OPEC Bounce Fades
2020-06-08 23:00:00
2020-06-08 23:00:00
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
2020-06-06 02:04:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX 'Fear-Gauge' Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
2020-06-05 17:30:00
XAU/USD Gains as US Dollar Sinks, Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower
2020-06-09 06:00:00
2020-06-09 06:00:00
Gold Price Fails to Clear May Low Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2020-06-09 00:00:00
2020-06-09 00:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rate Struggles to Break Resistance
2020-06-09 08:00:00
2020-06-09 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
2020-06-08 15:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
2020-06-08 15:30:00
DAX 30 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Reaching a Turning Point?

DAX 30 & Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Reaching a Turning Point?

2020-06-09 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30, Euro Stoxx 50 Price Analysis & News

  • DAX 30: Testing Nerve of Dip Buyers
  • Euro Stoxx 50: Backing Off 200DMA

DAX 30: Testing Nerve of Dip Buyers

After backing off the Jan lows, upside in the DAX has had a pause for breath with the index coming under pressure throughout the European morning. Consequently, this has opened up the doors to support at 12450 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement), which will provide the first opportunity as whether dips buyers will keep the index afloat. Failure to hold could raise downside risks of a 200DMA (12120) touch before the 12000 level.

Germany 30 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -2% -2%
Weekly -11% -19% -16%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

DAX 30 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX 30 &amp; Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Reaching a Turning Point?

Source: DailyFX

Euro Stoxx 50: Backing Off 200DMA

The recent positive momentum in the Euro Stoxx 50 has eased notably in today’s session with the index backing off the 200DMA (3361). In turn, this raises questions as to whether this is the markings of a fresh retracement in the Stoxx 50, therefore raising the risk of a move towards support at 3246, which marks the 61.8% fib retracement of the Q1 sell-off.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Euro Stoxx 50 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX 30 &amp; Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Reaching a Turning Point?

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

