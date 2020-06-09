British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rate Struggles to Break Resistance

GBP price, news and analysis:

The recent advance in GBP/USD has come to a halt near-term as it struggles to break above resistance at the 200-day moving average.

Similarly, the recent decline in EUR/GBP has halted at support from an upward-sloping trendline in place since the start of May.

UK retail sales data show a smaller drop in annual sales in May.

GBP/USD rate loses momentum

The recent advance in GBP/USD has ground to a halt at the 200-day moving average. However, it is too early to say whether it will break through to record further gains or start to slip back.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 2 – June 9, 2020)

Similarly, Sterling’s recent strength against the Euro has paused, with EUR/GBP’s decline halting at support from a trendline joining the recent higher lows that has been in place since May 1. The FTSE 100 index of leading London-listed stocks is failing to advance too, dropping by around 0.4% in early business.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 6 – June 9, 2020)

EUR/GBP MIXED Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 7% 16% 12% Weekly 34% 9% 19%

UK retail sales drop less in May than in April

Turning to the fundamentals, the British Retail Consortium reported early Tuesday that annual sales fell by 5.9% last month, although it was a better performance than April, when sales tumbled by a record 19.1%.

