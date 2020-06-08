AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Rips Above 0.7000
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FORECAST: AUD/USD PRICE ACTION SURGES PAST 0.7000-MARK AS AUSSIE STRENGTH, US DOLLAR WEAKNESS PERSISTS
- Australian Dollar strength continues against its USD peer but fizzles out against the Yen
- AUD/USD price action has exploded nearly 250-pips over the last five trading sessions
- Aussie shorts capitulate as spot AUD/USD rallies above the 0.7000-price and blows out stops
The pro-risk Australian Dollar continues its relentless rally against its safe-haven USD peer. Spot AUD/USD now trades above the 0.7000 price level and positive year-to-date as markets achieve their v-shaped recovery.
AUD/USD PRICE CHART: 1-HOUR TIME FRAME (03 JUN TO 08 JUN 2020)
The latest stretch of Australian Dollar strength accelerated throughout Monday’s trading session after spot AUD/USD price action spiked above last week’s high. As the Bollinger Band expands, perhaps if the Aussie can continue its climb and find follow-through in the upcoming APAC session, spot AUD/USD prices might rocket past technical resistance posed by the 31 December 2019 intraday swing high.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-5%
|21%
|12%
|Weekly
|6%
|6%
|6%
AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (16 DEC 2019 TO 08 JUN 2020)
Nevertheless, this area poses a potential double-top pattern, which could stymie the Australian Dollar’s impressive ascent over the last several weeks. However, if major safe-haven currencies catch a bid if market sentiment sours, there is potential for the US Dollar to claw back recent downside and send spot AUD/USD price action pivoting back lower.
Though the healthy bullish trend and upward-sloping 8-day exponential moving average look to provide a strong degree of buoyancy to the Australian Dollar against its USD peer. That said, the upcoming FOMC meeting scheduled for this Wednesday, 10 June at 18:00 GMT, presents considerable event risk and threatens to weigh heavily on the direction of AUD/USD.
-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com
