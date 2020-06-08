AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Rips Above 0.7000

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
2020-06-08 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Yawn at OPEC+ Cuts, World Bank Outlook Eyed
2020-06-08 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Snaps Back, Starts Week with Support Bounce
2020-06-08 18:07:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlook - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-08 12:29:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #WTI crude oil rallying hard, but has obstacles in the way.Saudi gap and 2017/18 lows are in near confluence. Get your crude oil market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/aWhZgsKfqt https://t.co/QlGgWfdyeU
  • North Korea says they are determined to shut down all contact with SK -BBG And right when I thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder...
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 1.06% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.80% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.72% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.45% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mgKXKHnkjL
  • USD/CAD has retraced much of its coronavirus rally as USD weakness continues ahead of the looming rate decision. Get oyur $USDCAD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/l4xy7ZMZEd https://t.co/nakZZZ0cXm
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.85% Gold: 0.81% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0wdUKt7lKc
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 75.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ffkFa1LQg3
  • The #FTSE continues its advance off the March low, stringing together a solid run over the past week. Get your FTSE market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/GyyoviiMES https://t.co/A3qx05TYxZ
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.78% Germany 30: 0.68% FTSE 100: 0.44% US 500: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/bKkLPFV8Bs
  • Fed expands its Main Street lending program to provide more access to liquidity for small and medium sized businesses -Minimum loan size lowered from $500K to $250K -Max loan amount increased -Loan term option increased to 5yr from 4yr -Principal payment delayed to 2yr from 1yr
  • $USDCNH is down 7 of the past 8 trading days despite association of growing trouble in US-China trade relations leading to a higher exchange rate. The pair's 200-day moving average stands at 7.0466
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Rips Above 0.7000

AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Rips Above 0.7000

2020-06-08 21:45:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FORECAST: AUD/USD PRICE ACTION SURGES PAST 0.7000-MARK AS AUSSIE STRENGTH, US DOLLAR WEAKNESS PERSISTS

  • Australian Dollar strength continues against its USD peer but fizzles out against the Yen
  • AUD/USD price action has exploded nearly 250-pips over the last five trading sessions
  • Aussie shorts capitulate as spot AUD/USD rallies above the 0.7000-price and blows out stops

The pro-risk Australian Dollar continues its relentless rally against its safe-haven USD peer. Spot AUD/USD now trades above the 0.7000 price level and positive year-to-date as markets achieve their v-shaped recovery.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: 1-HOUR TIME FRAME (03 JUN TO 08 JUN 2020)

AUDUSD Price Chart AUD USD Australian Dollar Outlook

The latest stretch of Australian Dollar strength accelerated throughout Monday’s trading session after spot AUD/USD price action spiked above last week’s high. As the Bollinger Band expands, perhaps if the Aussie can continue its climb and find follow-through in the upcoming APAC session, spot AUD/USD prices might rocket past technical resistance posed by the 31 December 2019 intraday swing high.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 21% 12%
Weekly 6% 6% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (16 DEC 2019 TO 08 JUN 2020)

AUD USD Price Chart AUDUSD Australian Dollar Forecast

Nevertheless, this area poses a potential double-top pattern, which could stymie the Australian Dollar’s impressive ascent over the last several weeks. However, if major safe-haven currencies catch a bid if market sentiment sours, there is potential for the US Dollar to claw back recent downside and send spot AUD/USD price action pivoting back lower.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Though the healthy bullish trend and upward-sloping 8-day exponential moving average look to provide a strong degree of buoyancy to the Australian Dollar against its USD peer. That said, the upcoming FOMC meeting scheduled for this Wednesday, 10 June at 18:00 GMT, presents considerable event risk and threatens to weigh heavily on the direction of AUD/USD.

Keep Reading – S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Attacks Support Ahead of FOMC
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Attacks Support Ahead of FOMC
2020-06-08 20:05:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlook - UK Market Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlook - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-08 12:29:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Government Looking to Speed Up Lockdown Unwind Timetable
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Government Looking to Speed Up Lockdown Unwind Timetable
2020-06-08 08:00:00
Nikkei 225 Surge Triggers Overbought RSI Reading
Nikkei 225 Surge Triggers Overbought RSI Reading
2020-06-08 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bullish
AUD/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.