GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlook - UK Market Webinar

2020-06-08 12:29:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD, EURGBP and FTSE 100 – Prices, Charts and Analysis:

  • Positive sentiment may return to UK asset markets.
  • GBP/USD fights the 200-dma, FTSE 100 fills the gap.
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Recent newspaper reports that the government may speed up the lockdown unwind timetable may well add some positive sentiment to UK asset markets and balance out some of the ongoing EU/UK trade negation stalemate. COVID-19 fatality and infection rates continue to fall and may give PM Boris Johnson the opportunity to help boost the ailing UK economy.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Government Looking to Speed Up Lockdown Unwind Timetable

GBP/USDcontinues to consolidate recent gains and further upside may be seen if GBP-speculators start to cut some of their short positions which are now at their highest levels since December last year.

EUR/USD Bulls Boosted, US Dollar Shorts Ease Despite DXY Sell-Off – CoT Report

Cable is currently running into short-term resistance off the 200-dma at 1.2732/34 and this level may come pressure if the US dollar sell-off continues. The latest FOMC meeting on Wednesday needs to be followed closely.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – June 8, 2020)

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% 12% 12%
Weekly -20% 27% 1%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP is looking to continue a new trading range with initial resistance off a cluster of recent highs around 0.9008 before 38.2% Fib resistance at 0.9035. Initial support off the 50% Fib at 0.8891 before the prior resistance level, now turned to support, at 0.8864.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – June 8, 2020)

The FTSE 100 has now filled and broken above the gap between 6,239 and 6,402 and eyes the 61.8% Fib retracement at 6,577 with near-term support off the 50% Fib retracement at 6,233.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (2019 – June 8, 2020)

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

