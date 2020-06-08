Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Attacks Support Ahead of FOMC

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Hits Resistance as OPEC+ Cuts Hang in Limbo
2020-06-08 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Yawn at OPEC+ Cuts, World Bank Outlook Eyed
2020-06-08 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Soars Above 200-Day Average on NFPs, Will the Fed Keep the Dollar Sliding
2020-06-06 02:04:00
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Snaps Back, Starts Week with Support Bounce
2020-06-08 18:07:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlook - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-08 12:29:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Down as USD/JPY & USD/CAD Drive Lower
2020-06-08 15:40:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-08 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #WTI crude oil rallying hard, but has obstacles in the way.Saudi gap and 2017/18 lows are in near confluence. Get your crude oil market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/aWhZgsKfqt https://t.co/QlGgWfdyeU
  • North Korea says they are determined to shut down all contact with SK -BBG And right when I thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder...
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 1.06% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.80% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.72% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.45% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.30% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mgKXKHnkjL
  • USD/CAD has retraced much of its coronavirus rally as USD weakness continues ahead of the looming rate decision. Get oyur $USDCAD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/l4xy7ZMZEd https://t.co/nakZZZ0cXm
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.85% Gold: 0.81% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0wdUKt7lKc
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.12%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 75.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ffkFa1LQg3
  • The #FTSE continues its advance off the March low, stringing together a solid run over the past week. Get your FTSE market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/GyyoviiMES https://t.co/A3qx05TYxZ
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.78% Germany 30: 0.68% FTSE 100: 0.44% US 500: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/bKkLPFV8Bs
  • Fed expands its Main Street lending program to provide more access to liquidity for small and medium sized businesses -Minimum loan size lowered from $500K to $250K -Max loan amount increased -Loan term option increased to 5yr from 4yr -Principal payment delayed to 2yr from 1yr
  • $USDCNH is down 7 of the past 8 trading days despite association of growing trouble in US-China trade relations leading to a higher exchange rate. The pair's 200-day moving average stands at 7.0466
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Attacks Support Ahead of FOMC

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Attacks Support Ahead of FOMC

2020-06-08 20:05:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) Price Outlook:

  • USD/CAD has retraced much of its coronavirus rally as USD weakness continues ahead of the looming rate decision
  • Now the pair teeters on a technical level that, if broken, might allow for another leg lower
  • Learn the different trading styles to see what type of price action best suits you

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Attacks Support Ahead of FOMC

US Dollar weakness continued to start the week, a theme that has become fairly common since the Dollar peaked in mid-March and volatility began its return to more normal levels. More recently, however, USD weakness has been more consistent and the US Dollar Basket (DXY) has suffered days of consecutive losses since late May as a result. In turn, USD/CAD fell significantly as the Canadian Dollar claws back lost ground to return to levels that were common prior to the outbreak.

USD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2019 – June 2020)

USD/CAD daily price chart

Just last week we highlighted an area of potential support around 1.3368 which seems to have provide a modicum of influence, but not enough to halt the broader decline. That being said, price activity may slow somewhat prior to Wednesday’s FOMC rate decision as traders shy away from exposure in the lead up to significant event risk. Either way, 1.3368 should continue to offer some influence in shorter time frames, regardless of direction.

Trading the Gap: What are Gaps & How to Trade Them?

Still, the recent plunge lower and subsequent break beneath support paved the way for price to quickly fill the gap from 1.3517 to 1.3456 and attack 1.3368, which has opened the door to further losses and subsequent support is relatively sparse. Weeks of losses have seen USD/CAD render prior Fibonacci levels obsolete and the pair threatens to do so again with 1.3368. If a break below is followed through with conviction, subsequent support of note may not arrive until 1.3065.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

To be sure, much of the pair’s fate lies with the upcoming Fed rate decision, but the broader trend at this time appears to be lower and a scarcity of technical support may translate to further vulnerability. Furthermore, IG Client Sentiment data reveals retail clients remain net-long the pair, even as it continues to decline.

USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% 30% 17%
Weekly 14% 3% 9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

With our typical contrarian bias regarding client sentiment, we can surmise that USD/CAD is exhibiting signs of weakness in this regard as well, just as it was last week. As price action develops and traders await further clarification from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

USD/CAD Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (January 2020 – June 2020)

USDCAD price chart

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Rips Above 0.7000
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Rips Above 0.7000
2020-06-08 21:45:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlook - UK Market Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest Outlook - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-08 12:29:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Government Looking to Speed Up Lockdown Unwind Timetable
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Government Looking to Speed Up Lockdown Unwind Timetable
2020-06-08 08:00:00
Nikkei 225 Surge Triggers Overbought RSI Reading
Nikkei 225 Surge Triggers Overbought RSI Reading
2020-06-08 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.