EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Reaction: EUR/USD Surges on Large ECB QE Package
2020-06-04 12:25:00
EUR/USD Trades at 3-Month High Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
2020-06-04 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally Hindered by Gap Resistance, OPEC+ Meeting in Limbo
2020-06-04 09:30:00
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data
2020-06-03 18:05:00
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since May 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.25.
2020-06-04 08:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Increasingly Nervous About Brexit
2020-06-04 08:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
Real Time News
  • GBP/USD is easing back Thursday after a week of gains as the June 30 deadline for the UK to ask for an extension of its Brexit transition period approaches. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/ymQqurP9Nw https://t.co/pmPrbAgrC6
  • One for the ECB minutes to provide clarity - Lagarde says there was "broad" consensus over EUR 600bln boost in PEPP
  • In reaction to the larger than expected stimulus package, the Euro jumped to fresh highs of 1.1270 from 1.1200.Get your $EURUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/JdjmStjKwa https://t.co/aOdPDrpvNM
  • #LAGARDE sobre el tribunal de justicia alemán: El #BCE está bajo jurisdicción de la corte de justicia europea y tenemos fe en que se encuentre una solución adecuada que no hiera los intereses del BCE ni de los otros implicados $EUR
  • ECB says they have not discussed adding corporate junk bonds to PEPP $EUR
  • #BCE ESTIMA LOS SIGUIENTES NIVELES DE INFLACIÓN $EUR 2020 0.3% VS 1.1% EN MARZO 2021 0.8% VS 1.4% EN MARZO 2022 1.3% VS 1.6% EN MARZO
  • ECB Inflation forecasts (Baseline) - 2020 (0.3%) - 2021 (0.8%) - 2022 (1.3%)
  • ECB's Lagarde says Euro-Area economy is expected to rebound in Q3 $EUR
  • ECB growth forecasts (Baseline) - 2020 (-8.7%) - 2021 (+5.2%) - 2022 (+3.3%)
  • #DAX: ojo con el soporte clave en 12.290 https://t.co/QntMytmtnc
2020-06-04 12:25:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  • Larger Than Expected ECB Package
  • Euro and BTPs Soar

Bottom Line: Larger Than Expected ECB Package

The ECB announced that it would add EUR 600bln to its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), exceeding expectations of EUR 500bln, while also extending the program till June 2021. Alongside this, the ECB noted that it would reinvest maturing PEPP bonds until the end of 2022 at least, which is of note, given that it would allow the ECB to be able to deviate more from its capital key and for longer (beneficial for peripheral debt).

Euro and BTPs Soar

In reaction to the larger than expected stimulus package, the Euro jumped to fresh highs of 1.1270 from 1.1200. However, the largest move had been observed in Italian bonds as BTP futures soared on the announcement (BTP yields dropping to fresh lows). Keep in mind, that BTPs has been the largest beneficiary of the ECB’s stimulus program with the central bank noting this week that in the first two months of PEPP, Italian bonds had taken up the largest share of the purchases.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 7% 5%
Weekly -11% 9% 1%
EUR/USD Price Chart: Intraday Time Frame

ECB Reaction: EUR/USD Surges on Large ECB QE Package

Source: DailyFX

Italian BTPs Price Chart: Intraday Time Frame

ECB Reaction: EUR/USD Surges on Large ECB QE Package

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Crude Oil Rally Hindered by Gap Resistance, OPEC+ Meeting in Limbo
Crude Oil Rally Hindered by Gap Resistance, OPEC+ Meeting in Limbo
2020-06-04 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Increasingly Nervous About Brexit
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Increasingly Nervous About Brexit
2020-06-04 08:10:00
ASX200 Climbs to Post-Lockdown Highs Even though Australia Contracts
ASX200 Climbs to Post-Lockdown Highs Even though Australia Contracts
2020-06-04 02:00:00
Dollar Outlook vs Mexican Peso, South African Rand, South Korean Won
Dollar Outlook vs Mexican Peso, South African Rand, South Korean Won
2020-06-04 01:00:00
