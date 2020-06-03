Canadian Dollar Treads Higher on BOC Rate Decision

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
EUR/USD Running Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Presses Down on the US Dollar
2020-06-03 11:00:00
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Outlook: Signals in Trader Positioning
2020-06-03 05:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Moment of Truth for XAU/USD Bulls
2020-06-03 15:30:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
2020-06-03 08:00:00
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.90% Gold: -1.58% Silver: -2.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EMyyqaF0VQ
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.06% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.74% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.67% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dmqo9UUanZ
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.65% US 500: 1.18% Germany 30: 0.07% France 40: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/RHSEQYhG3a
  • RT @tracyalloway: A rare SpongeBob SquarePants formation in Bitcoin today. Bullish. https://t.co/uD5EKa2Y7o
  • US 154-Day Bills Draw 0.180% Primary Dealers Awarded: 39.8% Indirect Bidders Accepted:56.4% Direct Bidders Accepted:3.9% B/C Ratio: 3.11
  • EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since May 20, 2020 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.90. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IXJa1O0Drx
  • China's Hong Kong Commissioner office says the U.K. has no supervisory powers in Hong Kong - BBG
  • The Nasdaq is within reach of all-time highs, but what is fueling this leg of the rally? We'll discuss this on today's webinar starting in 5 minutes - https://t.co/rmwDABTiN2 https://t.co/thp2LXVQMh
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.93% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.58% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.48% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pD7PBArt7T
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 3.72% France 40: 3.38% FTSE 100: 2.56% Wall Street: 1.34% US 500: 1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hPW80HSC2e
Canadian Dollar Treads Higher on BOC Rate Decision

Canadian Dollar Treads Higher on BOC Rate Decision

2020-06-03 14:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
BOC Rate Decision, USDCAD, COVID-19, Recession – Talking Points:

  • The BOC left its benchmark overnight rate at 0.25%, as expected
  • COVID-19 virus trajectory to dictate pace of economic comeback
  • BOC ushers in a new era with Tiff Macklem taking the helm

The Bank of Canada left its overnight interest rate unchanged at 0.25% Wednesday morning. Markets largely expected the move from the BOC and former Governor Poloz stated previously that the current interest rate was as low as possible. USD/CAD shifted higher as the news of the interest rate decision crossed the wires. The Canadian Dollar has made strides against the greenback in recent weeks, as a global risk rally continues amid tremendous support from central banks despite the troubling macro themes. Canadian Dollar strength continued on the back of the BOC move with USD/CAD dipping under the 1.3500 mark.

USDCAD (1-Min Price Chart)

USDCAD BOC

Source: IG Charts

Tiff Macklem, the newly appointed Governor, took the helm of Canada’s central bank this week, but the BOC’s policy statement likely does not reflect any major changes in thought from Macklem, with his tenure being so recent. Still, market participants are not expecting a fundamental shift in policy with Macklem at the wheel. That being said, markets will be watching Macklem closely in the following months for clues as to what changes he will bring to the BOC.

The main drivers, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic fallout to the labor market and broader economy are expected to remain the driving force behind policy decisions for the foreseeable future. Virus impacts seem to have leveled off however as the policy statement from the BOC notes that the economy avoided its most serious scenario from the April Monetary Policy Report. Falling oil prices were also noted in the BOC policy statement along with decreased investment in Canada's energy sector, which remains a significant segment of the economy.

Crude Oil (Daily Price Chart)

Crude Oil

Source: IG Charts

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The technical backdrop for the Canadian Dollar appears bullish against the US Dollar. Recent breaches through several technical levels see USD/CAD primed for a possible drop further in the near-term. However, while markets remain in a risk-on stance, the global backdrop remains precarious and tensions between the US and China, along with continuing protests throughout the United States may seep into risk appetite.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
EUR/USD Running Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Presses Down on the US Dollar
EUR/USD Running Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Presses Down on the US Dollar
2020-06-03 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
2020-06-03 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Dips as 1Q GDP Contraction Ends Record Growth Period
Australian Dollar Dips as 1Q GDP Contraction Ends Record Growth Period
2020-06-03 02:25:00
