Australian Dollar Dips as 1Q GDP Contraction Ends Record Growth Period

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
US Dollar Spiking Lower Ahead of Services PMI & Jobs Data Due
2020-06-02 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-02 21:35:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: What is Fueling the Rally?
2020-06-02 17:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Levels to Watch Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2020-06-03 00:00:00
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
2020-06-02 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Spiking Lower Ahead of Services PMI & Jobs Data Due
2020-06-02 19:00:00
Trading Sentiment Upbeat for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-06-02 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
USD/JPY, USD Index, Gold Price Charts & More
2020-06-02 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Bitcoin volatility is back with the cryptocurrency rallying hard overnight and hitting highs last seen in mid-March. Get your $BTC technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/MH2Vd8kBIS https://t.co/APOgNikvOI
  • Australia Treasurer Frydenberg - warns Australia is in a recession - expects larger, more substantial GDP contraction in 2Q 2020 - will present detailed economic update in July
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.13% Gold: -0.03% Silver: -1.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fWhrg27sJs
  • Trader confidence is high on hopes of a swift and strong economic recovery after the damage caused by the #coronavirus pandemic. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/x3MbLMFr0b https://t.co/SkRN2Oa5ZN
  • If you missed this week's session on IG Client Sentiment where I discussed the #SP500, #DowJones and $AUDUSD outlook, check out the recording on YouTube here - https://t.co/1x3JOUOLR7
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.54% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/KdAu9pD6Lb
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.31%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/caQG4oEnpV
  • 🇨🇳 Caixin Composite PMI Actual: 54.5 Previous: 47.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-03
  • Whether you are willing to believe the stats or not, the closest thing to a 'V-shaped' recovery globally thus far is China https://t.co/wZ7842SAUN
  • 🇨🇳 Caixin Services PMI Actual: 55.0 Previous: 44.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-03
Australian Dollar Dips as 1Q GDP Contraction Ends Record Growth Period

Australian Dollar Dips as 1Q GDP Contraction Ends Record Growth Period

2020-06-03 02:25:00
Daniel Moss,
Share:

Australian Dollar, GDP, AUDUSD Talking Points:

  • The Australian Dollar pulls back from January-highs despite 1Q GDP print beating market expectations
  • Contraction of 0.3% in the first quarter of 2020 paves way for technical recession

The Australian Dollar lost ground after trading at its highest levels since January as Australia’s 1Q Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report signals the end of a 28-year run of economic expansion.

Despite beating market expectations for a 0.4% contraction, the 0.3% decline in the growth rate is almost certainly to be followed by a drastic contraction in the second quarter of 2020, which would push Australia into a technical recession. So far, this news has only dampened the recent surge in AUD/USD, with the exchange rate appreciation as much as 27% from the March low (0.5506).

Nevertheless, the 1Q GDP report helps to confirm the views expressed by the Reserve Bank of Australia as Governor Philip Lowe insists that “the depth of the downturn will be less than earlier expected.” With the reality that most of the fallout from COVID-19 occurred during the current quarter, the lagging nature of the GDP report doesn’t provide the most accurate roadmap.

In turn, second quarter data will illuminate to greater detail the overall contraction suffered by the local economy and provide an accurate baseline to measure true economic progress.

AUD/USD 5-Minute Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate 5-minute chart

Source – Trading View

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Nevertheless, attention will remain focused around the strength and speed of the local economic recovery as social distancing restrictions are gradually relaxed. The “substantial, coordinated and unprecedented easing of fiscal and monetary policy” seems to be successfully nursing the economy through the “biggest economic contraction since the 1930’s” as the local manufacturing industry bounces back from the largest single-month drop on record in April, while the unemployment rate has fared better than market expectations, despite jumping to a 5-year high (6.2%).

However, a degree of luck has also sheltered Australia from the brunt of the COVID-19 fallout as Vale, one of the biggest iron ore producers in the world located in Brazil, suffers from infectious outbreaks among its workforce. These outbreaks have forced the Brazilian conglomerate to continue operations with minimal staff, severely disrupting production and presenting an opportunity for Australian mining companies to fill the gap.

The surge in iron prices has helped propel the AUD back to its January-highs as the rebound in Chinese manufacturing has increased demand for Australia’s main and most valuable export. Although this pivotal relationship has been tested in recent weeks, the announcement of China’s largest stimulus package since 2008 should continue to fuel demand for iron ore as the world’s second largest economy looks to restore economic activity to pre-crisis levels.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar

Looking forward, attention will turn to ISM Non-Manufacturing data along with the Factory Orders report coming out of the US, with the service sector expected to face most intense slowdown since 2009.

Continuing jobless claims data will provide a thermometer of the US jobs market ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, with expectation of a slight decrease in the number of claims as states continue to roll back restrictions.

Australian retail sales may also be of interest as the social distancing restrictions enforced in April could see a record print of -17.9%.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Daniel Moss

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook vs Japanese Yen & British Pound
New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook vs Japanese Yen & British Pound
2020-06-03 01:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Extends Losses as Dollar Weakens
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Extends Losses as Dollar Weakens
2020-06-02 20:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: What is Fueling the Rally?
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts: What is Fueling the Rally?
2020-06-02 17:05:00
Trading Sentiment Upbeat for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
Trading Sentiment Upbeat for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-06-02 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.