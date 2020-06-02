Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vPJr6TpvF6

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.90%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xNfVZWeHaL

The $USD is falling against #ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah as stock markets rise. Watch out for US-China escalation and Brexit talks. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/PziC8KZaIC https://t.co/IhJHu2WCVZ

For those who argue a bullish case for stocks... Let me counter with a single chart of the gold to S&P 500 ratio. Looks to me like risk-reward favors bullion over equities. $XAU $GLD https://t.co/6qiSh8E0ht https://t.co/lKViSEnrMc

- Silver prices could pull back as negative RSI divergence shows slowing momentum - Copper prices have risen over 20 percent, are now trading above 17-year uptrend - Monthly perspective show the base metal has entered into a key compression zone https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/06/02/Silver--Copper-Prices-Enjoyed-a-Nice-Ride---Is-it-Time-to-Get-Off.html

The US Dollar, Euro, British Pound and Australian Dollar will all be at the mercy of political developments in Asia, Europe and North America this week. An avalanche of PMI data will set the backdrop.Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/L8cfAgVx94 https://t.co/vwChirq7SL

S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/06/01/spx-sp500-forecast-stocks-face-peril-as-day-of-reckoning-looms.html $SPX $SPY $ES_F #StockMarket #Investing #Analysis https://t.co/sufK8mMtD4