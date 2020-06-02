We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Looks Ahead to ECB as 'No Deal' Brexit Fears Return
2020-06-02 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-01 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Goes Overbought, Finds Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-01 20:08:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher in GBP/USD Improves Outlook
2020-06-02 08:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending Actual: £0.3B Expected: £1.149B Previous: £4.80B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending Actual: £0.30B Expected: £1.149B Previous: £4.80B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • 🇬🇧 BoE Consumer Credit Actual: £-7.4B Expected: £-4.5B Previous: £-3.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • Pronóstico $EURUSD: el #euro cobra fuerza para superar la resitencia Fibonacci #eur #usd #trading https://t.co/0A4mBqx9Lz
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 23.776K Previous: 56.2K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: £1.149B Previous: £4.80B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • Similar to reports announced overnight after Tokyo saw its largest spike in Coronavirus cases since May 9th https://t.co/tYCM5kY7fH
  • Tokyo to issue an alert on Coronavirus jump
  • Tokyo issues alert on Coronavirus spike
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.89%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1nDA4xPIje
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher in GBP/USD Improves Outlook

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher in GBP/USD Improves Outlook

2020-06-02 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD has broken convincingly to the upside from a symmetrical triangle chart pattern, implying that further gains can be expected.
  • The move has come despite a continuing lack of progress in the talks between the UK and the EU on their post-Brexit relationship that resume today.
  • More generally, so-called “risk” assets, including GBP, are continuing to benefit from hopes of a quick economic rally from the slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

GBP/USD outlook brightens

GBP/USD is heading for its fifth consecutive session of gains, breaking convincingly above the 1.25 level, reaching its highest level since May 1 and rising above the resistance line of a symmetrical triangle chart pattern in place since March 19. This all implies further gains for the pair despite the turmoil in the US and the ongoing tensions between the US and China.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 3 – June 2, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -12% 24% 3%
Weekly -34% 13% -16%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Talks between the UK and the EU on their relationship after the Brexit transition period resume Tuesday with the two sides still far apart. However, a breakthrough cannot be ruled out and any signs of one would likely strengthen Sterling further.

The British Pound is also benefiting from the ongoing slide in the US Dollar as traders shun safe havens and opt for riskier assets on hopes of a global economic recovery from the coronavirus carnage and continuing monetary stimulus from the world’s central banks.

Meanwhile, data from the Nationwide lender showed UK house prices fell by the most in more than 11 years in May, down 1.7% month/month – the biggest monthly drop since February 2009.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 02
( 10:06 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Like to know how to trade risk-on assets and safe havens in stressed markets? Check out this podcast.

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Jumps to Multi-Month High, Supportive Trend Back in Place
Bitcoin (BTC) Jumps to Multi-Month High, Supportive Trend Back in Place
2020-06-02 08:32:00
AUD/USD Rate Nudges Higher as RBA Sticks to Status Quo
AUD/USD Rate Nudges Higher as RBA Sticks to Status Quo
2020-06-02 05:20:00
Natural Gas Price Remains Vulnerable as Oversupply Issues Persist
Natural Gas Price Remains Vulnerable as Oversupply Issues Persist
2020-06-02 02:00:00
Silver & Copper Prices Enjoyed a Nice Ride - Is it Time to Get Off?
Silver & Copper Prices Enjoyed a Nice Ride - Is it Time to Get Off?
2020-06-02 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.