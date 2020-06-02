Bitcoin (BTC) Jumps to Multi-Month High, Supportive Trend Back in Place

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Looks Ahead to ECB as 'No Deal' Brexit Fears Return
2020-06-02 07:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-01 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Goes Overbought, Finds Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-01 20:08:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher in GBP/USD Improves Outlook
2020-06-02 08:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending Actual: £0.3B Expected: £1.149B Previous: £4.80B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • 🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending Actual: £0.30B Expected: £1.149B Previous: £4.80B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • 🇬🇧 BoE Consumer Credit Actual: £-7.4B Expected: £-4.5B Previous: £-3.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • Pronóstico $EURUSD: el #euro cobra fuerza para superar la resitencia Fibonacci #eur #usd #trading https://t.co/0A4mBqx9Lz
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Approvals due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 23.776K Previous: 56.2K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Mortgage Lending due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: £1.149B Previous: £4.80B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-02
  • Similar to reports announced overnight after Tokyo saw its largest spike in Coronavirus cases since May 9th https://t.co/tYCM5kY7fH
  • Tokyo to issue an alert on Coronavirus jump
  • Tokyo issues alert on Coronavirus spike
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.89%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1nDA4xPIje
Bitcoin (BTC) Jumps to Multi-Month High, Supportive Trend Back in Place

Bitcoin (BTC) Jumps to Multi-Month High, Supportive Trend Back in Place

2020-06-02 08:32:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) Price, News and Analysis:

  • Charts suggest that Bitcoin’s rally may not be finished
  • Overbought reading may slow further short-term progress.

A Guide to Trading Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) Jumps $1,000 – Low to High – in Eight Hours

Bitcoin volatility is back with the cryptocurrency rallying hard overnight and hitting highs last seen in mid-March. Today’s daily candle has now broken back above a trendline started off the March 13 low and if BTC can remain above here, the rally may look to test the February 13 high at $10,506.The cryptocurrency market as a sector has registered strong gains across the board, suggesting that positive sentiment is building in the asset class as a whole and not just BTC. If this backdrop remains, then further gains in the short- to medium-term are increasingly likely.

Two weeks ago I noted that Bitcoin was preparing for a breakout ‘as support continues to push higher and begins to close in on resistance’ and that a recently formed ‘Golden Cross’ boosted positive sentiment. The report also highlighted the strength of the supportive uptrend and this remains in place.

Bitcoin Struggles to Break Above $10,000, Supportive Trend Remains

Looking forward, the February high is the next upside target, followed by the September 5 2019 lower high at $10,940. While the chart remains positive, the CCI indicator shows that Bitcoin is in overbought territory and this reading may need to normalize before further gains are seen. Initial support from today’s low and trend between $9,750 and $9,810. If Bitcoin closes and opens below trend, then positive sentiment will be pared back leaving a cluster of recent lows down to $9,335 exposed.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Price Chart (October 2019 – June 2, 2020)

Bitcoin Price rallying
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

What is your view on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher in GBP/USD Improves Outlook
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher in GBP/USD Improves Outlook
2020-06-02 08:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Nudges Higher as RBA Sticks to Status Quo
AUD/USD Rate Nudges Higher as RBA Sticks to Status Quo
2020-06-02 05:20:00
Natural Gas Price Remains Vulnerable as Oversupply Issues Persist
Natural Gas Price Remains Vulnerable as Oversupply Issues Persist
2020-06-02 02:00:00
Silver & Copper Prices Enjoyed a Nice Ride - Is it Time to Get Off?
Silver & Copper Prices Enjoyed a Nice Ride - Is it Time to Get Off?
2020-06-02 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.