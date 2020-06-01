New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Hold?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Trump Talks Hong Kong, Gold Up on US Unrest
2020-06-01 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks Face Peril as Day of Reckoning Looms
2020-06-01 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Goes Overbought, Finds Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-01 20:08:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2020-06-01 16:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-06-01 15:30:00
Forex Economic Calendar Week Ahead: RBA, BOC, ECB Meetings; Canada & US Jobs Reports
2020-06-01 14:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #ASEAN currencies (such as SGD, IDR, PHP and MYR) are relatively outperforming the #USD at a stronger pace than the Indian #Rupee vs the Greenback. This is despite notable gains in the MSCI #EmergingMarkets Index. Full $USDINR, #Nifty piece to come later today! https://t.co/n0SlkfnYOV
  • Seasonal factors, oversupply issues and the outbreak of COVID-19 has seen the price of liquefied #naturalgas (LNG) fall to 22-year lows (1.519), with the situation exacerbated by ‘fuller-than-normal’ storage facilities. Get your market update here:https://t.co/VOqfkBQ4aR https://t.co/9gFVefFC3w
  • ⬇️Asia-Pacific Preview⬇️ - Wall Street buoyancy may spill over into Asia as investors shrug at domestic unrest - AUD and #NZD could rise with APAC stocks despite HK risks - #AUDUSD blew past key resistance and may now challenge multi-week swing-high https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/06/01/AUD-NZD-May-Rise-With-APAC-Stocks-Ahead-of-RBA-Rate-Decision.html
  • 🇰🇷 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final Actual: 1.4% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-01
  • 🇰🇷 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final Actual: -1.3% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-01
  • 🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM Actual: -6.5% Previous: -21.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-01
  • Trumps says he will deploy military if cities, states won't act. Says he is dispatching 'thousands' of armed soldiers -BBG
  • Trump says he recommended governors deploy National Guard, told them to deploy guard to 'dominate' streets -BBG
  • US President Donald Trump: His first duty is to defend the country, people. Instances of violence 'acts of domestic terror'. Mobilizing civilian, military resources to stop rioting -BBG
  • 🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM Actual: -6.5% Previous: -21.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-01
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Hold?

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Hold?

2020-06-01 18:35:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar (NZD/USD) Price Outlook:

  • NZD/USD surged to resistance on the back of renewed US Dollar weakness on Monday
  • Despite the rally higher, the pair may have its work cut out for it with the 200-day moving average overhead
  • Learn the different trading styles to see what type of price action best suits you

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Hold?

The New Zealand Dollar extended its rally to start the week as US Dollar weakness persisted across the board. As a result, NZD/USD is approaching horizontal resistance and the 200-day moving average near 0.6314. With a largely constructive technical backdrop, can NZD/USD press above the barrier, or will bears mount a push lower?

NZD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (October 2018 – June 2020)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Hold?

To be sure, the New Zealand Dollar has enjoyed a remarkable performance against the US Dollar in the last few months as it continues to recover from the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic. Now with the 200-day simple moving average in view, bulls may face their next significant test. If the pair can establish a daily close above the level, it would be an encouraging development for the pair from a technical perspective – supplementing the series of higher-highs and higher-lows that have already been posted.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

However, RSI reveals NZD/USD is teetering on the brink of overbought territory and the 200-day moving average is one of the more widely watched levels on any price chart, so further gains may become difficult. Thus, there may be some bearish opportunities in the shorter-term that are attractive from a risk-reward perspective.

NZD/USD Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (March 2020 – June 2020)

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Hold?

Either way, it is my opinion that recent price action may suggest NZD/USD is headed higher in the weeks to come should the fundamental landscape remain consistent. In the meantime, shorter-term retracements are not out of the question and would allow for consolidation that may be constructive for a renewed run higher.

As price action develops, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

NZD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% -11% -1%
Weekly -6% -40% -29%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest - UK Market Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest - UK Market Webinar
2020-06-01 11:58:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Crucial EU/UK Trade Talks, Emergency UK Stimulus Package Talk
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Crucial EU/UK Trade Talks, Emergency UK Stimulus Package Talk
2020-06-01 08:00:00
Natural Gas Price Remains Vulnerable as Oversupply Issues Persist
Natural Gas Price Remains Vulnerable as Oversupply Issues Persist
2020-06-01 06:30:00
Australian Dollar Trades Near Pre-COVID Levels Following Caixin PMI
Australian Dollar Trades Near Pre-COVID Levels Following Caixin PMI
2020-06-01 02:27:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.