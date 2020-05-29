US Dollar Eyes Trump Speech, Beware of Month-End Rebalancing

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, JPY May Rise as US-China Tension Over Hong Kong Escalates
2020-05-29 06:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Soars Past 200-DMA on EU Recovery Fund
2020-05-28 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Overbought as Cycles Drive the Bullish Trend
2020-05-28 18:34:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Increasingly a Focus for GBP/USD Price
2020-05-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final Actual: 2% Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-29
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final Actual: -0.4% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-29
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.14%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7Ncbbi97M9
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-29
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-29
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -4.7% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-29
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -4.8% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-29
  • China's Foreign Ministry says China will take countermeasures to any interference on internal affairs
  • 🇸🇪 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-29
  • 🇸🇪 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final Actual: 0.1% Expected: -0.6% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-29
US Dollar Eyes Trump Speech, Beware of Month-End Rebalancing

US Dollar Eyes Trump Speech, Beware of Month-End Rebalancing

2020-05-29 08:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Price Analysis & News

  • Main Focus on Trump Press Conference
  • Beware of Month End Rebalancing
  • US-China Tensions to Remain USD Supportive

Main Focus on Trump Press Conference

Late in the US session, the risk rally faded into the Wall Street close after President Trump announced that he will hold a press conference on US measures against China concerning the recent passing of the Hong Kong Security Bill. In turn, with sanctions against Chinese officials likely to be the main outcome, alongside a potential change to Hong Kong’s special trading status with the US. This will mark a fresh escalation in the tensions between the US and China, where the latter has already vowed to announce countermeasures if the US interferes with internal affairs. Therefore, risks are rising for a pullback in risk sentiment.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Beware of Month End Rebalancing

Another factor to keep in mind is month-end rebalancing. As it stands, major investment bank models have touted USD selling, given the outperformance in US equities relative to its counterparts over the past month. In turn, we will be playing a close eye in the run-up to the London fix at 1600BST (Figure 1) . Signs are that month-end has already had an impact on the US Dollar, which has seen a notable pullback throughout the week. Interestingly, despite equities seeing modest softening, the typically safe-haven USD has weakened as well, which has been a rare occurrence as of late, given the increasingly negative correlation between the US Dollar and risk assets.

With that said, given that the tensions between the US and China are likely to persist, we still that risks are skewed towards the upside for the US Dollar in the mid-term.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 7% -2%
Weekly -11% -28% -19%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Figure 1. April End of Month Rebalancing Saw Significant USD Selling

US Dollar Eyes Trump Speech, Beware of Month-End Rebalancing

Source: Refinitiv

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Forecast: US-China Tensions Threaten Gains
ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Forecast: US-China Tensions Threaten Gains
2020-05-28 21:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Soars Past 200-DMA on EU Recovery Fund
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Soars Past 200-DMA on EU Recovery Fund
2020-05-28 21:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Support Breach May Lead to Further Losses
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Support Breach May Lead to Further Losses
2020-05-28 20:15:00
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Risk Reversals Slump
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Risk Reversals Slump
2020-05-28 19:15:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.