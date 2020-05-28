AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Risk Reversals Slump

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch on Symbolic EU Action
2020-05-28 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Overbought as Cycles Drive the Bullish Trend
2020-05-28 18:34:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Increasingly a Focus for GBP/USD Price
2020-05-28 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @FedResearch: New #IFDPPaper shows how currency hedging links global imbalances to exchange rate determination, cross-currency basis and…
  • $AUD $AUDUSD | Australian Dollar Risk Reversals Slump as China Tension Heats Up (via @DailyFX) -Aussie bulls undermined by stalling call/put skew readings -Daunting confluence of technical resistance near 0.67 a threat Link to More: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/05/28/audusd-aud-usd-price-outlook-australian-dollar-risk-reversals-slump-china-tension.html #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/Ra4EJHsyib
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.03% US 500: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.77% France 40: -0.99% Germany 30: -1.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UeSGpYKUzb
  • Risk appetite evaporates on US-China headline. Trump says press conference regarding China coming tomorrow $DJI https://t.co/7Poy62Lpgp
  • Is there clarity on time of day? There is a material change in the risk around the event whether it is pre-NY open (gap and steady), during NY trade (volatility and steady) or after hours (let fear/greed build over the weekend for a Monday charge) https://t.co/wUSO6d44ns
  • Trump says press conference on China will be held Friday - BBG
  • There is a dramatic departure between yield curve pricing for a recession and other measures of near-term growth; the Q2’20 Atlanta Fed GDPNow is extremely alarming.Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/eMd3T8EwDO https://t.co/joAVurkmJP
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.174% 3-Year: 0.220% 5-Year: 0.346% 7-Year: 0.537% 10-Year: 0.705% 30-Year: 1.474% $TNX
  • White House Economic Advisor Hassett says some workers going back to their jobs is building confidence $DXY $SPX
  • Gold Price Outlook: XAU Overbought as Cycles Drive the Bullish Trend https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/05/28/Gold-Price-Outlook-XAU-Overbought-as-Cycles-Drive-the-Bullish-JS-Trend.html $Gold https://t.co/ntbvPQTHF9
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Risk Reversals Slump

AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Risk Reversals Slump

2020-05-28 19:15:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR OUTLOOK: AUD/USD PRICE ACTION FACES HEADWINDS AS RISK REVERSALS STALL AMID CHINA TENSION

  • AUD/USD advance continues with spot prices trading 4% above its monthly low
  • Australian Dollar risk reversals start to turn lower amid escalating China tension
  • AUD/USD might struggle to extend higher as Aussie outlook deteriorates

Australian Dollar bulls have kept the Aussie bid since the sentiment-linked currency bottomed out roughly two months ago. Spot AUD/USD price action has surged nearly 20% off its March 28 swing low as trader appetite for risk continues to recover from the recent coronavirus panic. Relentless strength in the Australian Dollar over the last several trading sessions, which looks largely fueled by coronavirus vaccine hope, has essentially erased the 1,000-pip plunge against its US Dollar peer notched earlier this year.

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 14% 10%
Weekly -3% 5% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (DEC 2019 TO MAY 2020)

AUD USD Price Chart AUDUSD Australian Dollar Forecast Technical Analysis

A daunting confluence of technical resistance near the 0.6700 handle presents a notable obstacle for spot AUD/USD price action, however. This potential area of opposition is underpinned by the 200-day moving average and 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of its year-to-date trading range.

Also worth mentioning, the relative strength index is perched slightly below a reading of 70 and ‘overbought’ territory, which could suggest Australian Dollar risk is tilted to the downside. Nevertheless, as steadfast market sentiment crushes volatility, it is possible that the positively-sloped support trendline provides a degree of buoyancy to AUD/USD prices.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR RISK REVERSALS SUGGEST WANING UPSIDE POTENTIAL

AUDUSD Price Chart AUD to USD Australian Dollar Risk Reversals China Tension

That said, Australian Dollar risk reversals indicate that the bullish bias recently enjoyed by AUD/USD could soon unwind and pressure spot prices back lower. Perhaps explained broadly by escalating China tension – with both Australia and the United States – AUD/USD risk reversals for the overnight and one-week tenors have started to slump.

Building trade war uncertainty with China, and chance for a return to the tit-for-tat tariff spat between the world’s largest economies, is a major fundamental theme that threatens to overpower coronavirus optimism recently steering the Australian Dollar higher. If China tension keeps gaining traction, which seems likely as US President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ramp up hawkish rhetoric directed at Beijing, market sentiment could deteriorate materially and pressure spot AUD/USD price action lower from current levels.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Tangible retaliation by President Trump to the Hong Kong national security law, and subsequent response from China and President Xi likely to follow, could catalyze a drift lower in AUD/USD risk reversals for the one-month and three-month tenors. If this scenario materializes, this might serve as a bellwether to a bearish shift in longer-term Australian Dollar outlook.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Trading Range Remains Intact, Will it Break?
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Trading Range Remains Intact, Will it Break?
2020-05-28 15:30:00
Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch on Symbolic EU Action
Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch on Symbolic EU Action
2020-05-28 11:00:00
Equity Markets Look Increasingly Fragile as US-China Tensions Escalate
Equity Markets Look Increasingly Fragile as US-China Tensions Escalate
2020-05-28 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Increasingly a Focus for GBP/USD Price
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Increasingly a Focus for GBP/USD Price
2020-05-28 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.