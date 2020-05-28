We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch on Symbolic EU Action
2020-05-28 11:00:00
USD May Rise on Virus-Hit Q1 GDP Data & Jobless Claims Report
2020-05-28 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support
2020-05-27 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Increasingly a Focus for GBP/USD Price
2020-05-28 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Breakout Imminent
2020-05-27 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel Actual: -0.1 Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • US Senator Toomey says Hong Kong may become subject to China tariffs
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Unemployment Rate due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 13.3% Previous: 12.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • 🇪🇸 Business Confidence Actual: -33 Previous: -35.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
  • $EURUSD: 750 mil millones pintan un camino volátil para el #euro #trading https://t.co/cO2WWImbJu
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GkVskYrjLq
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Interest Rate Decision due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-28
Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch on Symbolic EU Action

Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch on Symbolic EU Action

2020-05-28 11:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Price Analysis & News

  • EU Takes Symbolic Action, Beware of Frugal Four
  • Peripheral Debt Among the Key Beneficiaries
  • The Frugal Four May Temper Upside
  • Euro May Shift into a Higher Range

EU Takes Symbolic Action, Beware of Frugal Four

Yesterday, the European Commission proposed an ambitious recovery fund, containing the key parts of the Franco-German aid package with grants at EUR 500bln and loans at EUR 250bln. While the proposal is likely to enter tough negotiations to be approved, this however marks a clear step in boosting European integration and this is a positive for the Euro.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Peripheral Debt Among the Key Beneficiaries

Country

Grant Allocation (EUR)

Italy

81.8bln

Spain

77.3bln

France

38.8bln

Poland

37.7bln

Germany

28.8bln

Greece

22.5bln

Portugal

15.5bln

Source: European Commission

In light of the announcement of the grant allocation, peripheral bonds had outperformed with the Bund-BTP spread tightening below 200bps, which in turn signals reduced sovereign risk and thus provides support to the Euro. In recent weeks we have noticed an increased alignment between EUR/USD and the Bund-BTP spread. Therefore, further tightening in bond spreads should keep the Euro supported.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 21% 19% 20%
Weekly 18% -11% -2%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/USD (Red line) More Closely Aligned with Bund-BTP Spread (Black line)

Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch on Symbolic EU Action

Source: Refinitiv. Bund-BTP Spread (RHS, Inverted)

The Frugal Four May Temper Upside

It is important to keep in mind that while a joint EU recovery package is symbolic it is merely a proposal and thus is likely to prompt tough negotiations before an agreement among the 27 national EU governments is reached. As it stands, the frugal four have already poured cold water on the ambitious plan, which in turn raises the likelihood that upside in the Euro could be shallow and keep the Euro within a range.

Euro May Shift into a Higher Range (Daily Time Frame)

Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch on Symbolic EU Action

Source: IG

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Equity Markets Look Increasingly Fragile as US-China Tensions Escalate
Equity Markets Look Increasingly Fragile as US-China Tensions Escalate
2020-05-28 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Increasingly a Focus for GBP/USD Price
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Increasingly a Focus for GBP/USD Price
2020-05-28 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Trading Range Remains Intact, Will it Break?
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Trading Range Remains Intact, Will it Break?
2020-05-27 21:45:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Break Out or Fake Out?
S&P 500 Forecast: Break Out or Fake Out?
2020-05-27 17:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.