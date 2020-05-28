We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
USD May Rise on Virus-Hit Q1 GDP Data & Jobless Claims Report
2020-05-28 06:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Set to Break 2-Month Range Top?
2020-05-28 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support
2020-05-27 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Increasingly a Focus for GBP/USD Price
2020-05-28 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Breakout Imminent
2020-05-27 08:00:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
Equity Markets Look Increasingly Fragile as US-China Tensions Escalate

2020-05-28 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
FTSE, DAX and S&P Price, News and Analysis:

  • New law bans secession, subversion and terrorism.
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns HK’s preferential status at risk.
Top Trading Lessons
Risk Markets Need to Take Heed of Political Tensions

Global equity markets continue to extend their sharp rebounds from their late-March multi-year lows, favoring central bank liquidity over increasing global political risks. The S&P 500 has recouped nearly 70% of its recent losses, with the German DAX 30 close behind, while the FTSE 100 has returned over 50% in the last two months. Furthermore, the NASDAQ 100 is close to regaining all of its recent losses, driven by market heavyweights, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet. While central bank largesse continues, markets are content to ignore growing political tension between the world’s two superpowers, the US and China.

S&P 500: High 3,391 (Feb 20) – Low 2,184 (March 23) – Currently 3,046.

DAX 30: High 13,830 (Feb 20) – Low 7,971 (March 19) – Currently 11,747.

FTSE 100: High 7,690 (Jan 20) – Low 4,776 (March 230 – Currently 6,185.

The US and China have been at loggerheads for years, with President Trump accusing China of ongoing unfair trade practices, sparking a rift between the two countries. The US has also blamed China for the spread of the COVID-19 virus, straining relations further. These relations will be now be soured to a greater extent after China passed a new security law for Hong Kong, undermining the island’s authority. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has already said that this ruling would mean that Hong Kong is ‘no longer autonomous from China’ and that the island’s special trade status under US law would be under scrutiny. This would damage Hong Kong’s position as a global financial hub and create serious economic implications for China.

While equity and other risk markets are currently content to dance to the noise of the central bank’s printing presses, recent economic data has laid bare the effects that the COVID-19 lockdown has had on economies around the globe. Equity valuations are becoming increasingly stretched and the likelihood of another market downturn cannot be discounted as tensions between the US and China increase. Any further economic sanctions between the two will weigh heavily on market sentiment and while current liquidity conditions may underpin equity markets at or around current levels, further upside is becoming increasingly difficult to justify.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
