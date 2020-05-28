We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
USD May Rise on Virus-Hit Q1 GDP Data & Jobless Claims Report
2020-05-28 06:30:00
2020-05-28 06:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Set to Break 2-Month Range Top?
2020-05-28 02:00:00
2020-05-28 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support
2020-05-27 15:30:00
2020-05-27 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
2020-05-27 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Increasingly a Focus for GBP/USD Price
2020-05-28 08:00:00
2020-05-28 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Breakout Imminent
2020-05-27 08:00:00
2020-05-27 08:00:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
2020-05-27 06:30:00
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
2020-05-26 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Increasingly a Focus for GBP/USD Price

2020-05-28 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • The latest round of talks between the UK and the EU on their post-Brexit relationship begins next week; expected to be the final set of negotiations before a summit next month to evaluate progress.
  • So far, an agreement has been elusive, with the two sides still far apart, but any hint of a breakthrough could boost GBP.
  • In the meantime, a speech this session by UK monetary policymaker Michael Saunders has the potential to weaken GBP/USD.

GBP/USD traders turn attention to post-Brexit talks

The UK and the EU are to begin a new round of talks on their post-Brexit relationship next week; potentially the last before a planned EU summit on June 19. So far, there have been few signs of progress, with the two sides still far apart. However, that means any hint the two sides are making headway could give GBP/USD and the GBP crosses a lift.

So far, the UK has insisted that the current transition period will not be extended beyond December 31 and is prepared to go it alone from then with or without a deal.

UK monetary policy update

In the meantime, GBP/USD traders need to watch out for a speech at 1000 GMT this session by Michael Saunders, an external member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee and a noted dove.

In his speech, Saunders will focus on the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the UK economy, highlight some risks he sees to the outlook, and discuss implications for monetary policy.

Of particular interest will be any comments he makes about the possibility of negative interest rates (NIRP) in the UK to boost economic activity.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

