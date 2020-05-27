Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Trading Range Remains Intact, Will it Break?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment Actual: ¥-432.9B Previous: ¥-463.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-27
  • (Asia AM) The sentiment-linked New Zealand Dollar is attempting to resume its dominant uptrend, but $NZDUSD struggled to capitalize on a turnaround in the #DowJones today - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/05/27/New-Zealand-Dollar-NZDUSD-Eye-Uptrend-Resumption-Dow-Jones-Gains.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/oFamqKXRQw
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥-463.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-27
  • The $AUD may suffer as relations between Australia and China deteriorate amid dwindling growth prospects. Euro traders will be closely watching progress in talks about a €500b recovery fund proposal. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/LkEFJViPWY https://t.co/4Za2fV7L4x
  • #FTSE 100 and S&P 500 could have room for weakness ahead as the #CAC 40 attempts to climb towards key resistance. Get your European #equities update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/gepciUHqxT https://t.co/j1ONIxOoT7
  • Market snapshot: #AUD, #NZD edging slightly lower while US equity futures are trading mixed.
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +3.19% #BITCOINCASH +1.80% #ETHEREUM +2.25% #RIPPLE +1.07% #LITECOIN +2.33%
  • $EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.0802 S2: 1.0883 S1: 1.0933 R1: 1.1014 R2: 1.1046 R3: 1.1127 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • So far this week, those fortunes have flipped as the Nasdaq is working on its second consecutive down-day while the Dow has, so far, rallied through both sessions. Get your #equities technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/uafQxTayEY https://t.co/7iGh15koeL
  • That was an impressive recovery from the #SP500 during the #WallStreet session. What's interesting to see is the pro-risk #AUD and #NZD being unable to capitalize nearly as much versus stocks. Could momentum be fading? #USD $AUDUSD $NZDUSD https://t.co/YBg6wzgG2i
Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook: Trading Range Remains Intact, Will it Break?

2020-05-27 21:45:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast:

The S&P 500 crossed the 3,000 mark on Tuesday, trading above the level for the first time since March 6 and achieving a significant technical benchmark. That said, the Nasdaq 100 stands in a class of its own as the tech-heavy index looks to retake all-time highs which exist just a few hundred points from the current price. Thus, it seems the Nasdaq 100 is in a strong position to make an attempt at the prior peaks in the weeks ahead as long as the ascending channel remains intact.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (March – May)

nasdaq 100 price chart

As it stands, risk appetite appears to reign supreme, but recent developments in Hong Kong threaten to undermine sentiment. Still, prior highs established earlier this week may prove to be first barrier in a renewed attempt higher. The level roughly coincides with the top of the channel, so the area may provide notable resistance before the Nasdaq 100 can look to target record levels around 9,752.

Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Conversely, initial support may reside at the lower bound of the channel, currently around the 9,150 mark. A bearish break would amount to a significant technical development for the index and may constitute a complete review of the technical landscape. Either way, secondary support may well exist at the nearby Fibonacci level around the psychological 9,000 price point.

Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

While there is little to suggest the index will stage a break out in the immediate future, it could be argued recent volatility is a sign of growing instability. Coupled with the fundamental landscape, traders should keep a close eye on the Nasdaq in the days to come. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

