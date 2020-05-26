Stocks, AUD, GBP, EUR Sentiment Lifted by Lockdown Easing | Webinar

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
EUR/USD Rate Tracks Monthly Range While ECB Rules Out V-Shape Recovery
2020-05-26 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-22 20:00:00
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
2020-05-26 11:00:00
Gold Prices Echo US Dollar Drop as Market Mood Improves
2020-05-26 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
2020-05-26 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels
2020-05-25 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
2020-05-24 12:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.50% 🇦🇺AUD: 1.39% 🇬🇧GBP: 1.30% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.72% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.62% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LT66cMBc99
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Chicago Fed National Activity Index due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -4.19 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • ECB would likely launch infringement procedure against Bundesbank if its stop buying bonds under PSPP - sources
  • ECB seen purchasing German bonds even if Bundesbank is forced to quit PSPP, according to sources
  • 🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final Actual: -1.4% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.64%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5aSCLBqXc1
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -3.5% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • Emerging market currencies haven’t been treated equally by the effects of global contagion, even if most have suffered to some degree. However withdrawal of investment flows could hit them all. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/QzNoNYgMgP https://t.co/rIrzpGTgvn
  • Chinese President Xi says will step up preparedness for military combat
Stocks, AUD, GBP, EUR Sentiment Lifted by Lockdown Easing | Webinar

Stocks, AUD, GBP, EUR Sentiment Lifted by Lockdown Easing | Webinar

2020-05-26 12:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence in ‘risk on’ assets such as stock market indexes and currencies such as the AUD, GBP and EUR has improved as several countries ease restrictions imposed to control the coronavirus pandemic.
  • That improvement in sentiment should continue to lift the prices of those assets unless a second wave of Covid-19 infections forces governments to clamp down again.

Trader confidence boosting riskier assets

Traders are becoming increasingly confident that the coronavirus outbreak has peaked, allowing governments worldwide to ease the restrictions imposed to prevent it spreading. That is helping the prices of assets seen as relatively risky, including the main global stock market indexes and currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand Dollars, the British Pound and the Euro.

Sentiment has been helped too by China’s apparent willingness to continue with economic stimulus, offsetting concerns about the US-China dispute and the current unrest in Hong Kong. Moreover, the prices of currencies like the AUD could well rise further unless a further wave of infections forces government to reverse course.

AUD/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (May 18-26, 2020)

Latest AUD/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 3% -1%
Weekly 5% -4% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

If you’d like to find out how short selling is used in a downtrend or to hedge currency exposure, you can check out this article here.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
2020-05-26 11:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
2020-05-26 08:00:00
IBEX 35 Price Sluggish, Spain Stock Index Lags Euro Area Peers
IBEX 35 Price Sluggish, Spain Stock Index Lags Euro Area Peers
2020-05-22 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.