S&P 500 Forecast: Break Out or Fake Out?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rallying Towards a Multi-Week High, ECB And Bundesbank May Clash
2020-05-26 14:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-26 15:35:00
Dow Jones Index Remains at Multi-Month High Following Consumer Confidence
2020-05-26 14:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
2020-05-26 11:00:00
Gold Prices Echo US Dollar Drop as Market Mood Improves
2020-05-26 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
2020-05-26 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels
2020-05-25 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
2020-05-24 12:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Alright, so a breakout higher then in my #WallStreet index despite negative RSI divergence. This may have opened the door to revisiting peaks in average US stock prices from early March. Rising support from mid-May seems to be guiding the index higher (pink line) https://t.co/2dbegpLr7v
  • BOC's Poloz: - Policy from fiscal and monetary side set base for economic recovery - Uncertainty around virus remains -BBG
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence Actual: 49 Previous: 52 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.69% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.60% 🇨🇦CAD: 1.50% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.78% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.65% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/QHpL43u1ca
  • archive of today's webinar ready to go https://t.co/dCPU3X7BvY
  • Trump says virus vaccines and remedies are going to be here 'very shortly' - BBG
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Business Confidence due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 52 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 BoC Gov Poloz Speech due at 21:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • EUR/USD has rallied the best part of one big figure so far today and nears important resistance around the 1.1000/1.1020 area. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/dJ1UzJSqHR https://t.co/1nHWYmdbIH
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.31% Gold: -1.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RD0ZDklJrB
S&P 500 Forecast: Break Out or Fake Out?

S&P 500 Forecast: Break Out or Fake Out?

2020-05-26 19:35:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 Price Outlook:

  • The S&P 500 reclaimed the psychologically significant 3,000 mark on Tuesday
  • The move received widespread recognition, including comments from President Trump
  • Still, risks to the rally remain so traders will have to discern whether this is an honest break out or a mere head-fake higher

S&P 500 Forecast: Break Out or Fake Out?

The S&P 500 crossed the 3,000 mark on Tuesday, trading above the level for the first time since March 6. To be sure, the price-point possesses notable psychological significance and its failure to keep price beneath may suggest the index is headed higher still. That being said, risks to the rally remain and false breaks have occurred before.

S&P 500 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (February – May)

S&P 500 price chart

First and foremost is the growth-shattering effects of coronavirus. By this time, investors and economists have become well acquainted with the slowdown in economic activity, but the market is still recognizing new shocks almost daily as dominoes continue to fall.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Just recently, Hertz rental car services and Latin America’s largest airline, Latam, filed for bankruptcy – highlighting the ongoing struggle of many companies despite the early stages of reopening. Therefore, many corporations may remain at risk for some time, so a surprise shock from a major insolvency is essentially a constant risk to the rally. As is stands, these filings have failed to meaningfully dent sentiment, but should they continue to pile up, the threat to financial institutions may become too large to ignore.

Elsewhere, tensions between the United States and China have flared and recent developments in Hong Kong threaten to enflame the conflict further. The United States has already moved to require additional oversight of Chinese stocks listed on US exchanges, but the tit-for-tat nature of prior trade conflicts suggests China may respond with their own measures. Either way, the deteriorating relationship between the world’s two largest economies may serve to create significant uncertainty in the stock market in the weeks ahead.

Starts in:
Live now:
May 27
( 15:05 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Thus, while the recent price move suggests the S&P 500 is enjoying an accommodative fundamental backdrop, there are many risks at hand – each of which could easily undermine risk appetite in an instant. As the S&P 500 looks to press higher in the meantime, however, subsequent technical resistance may reside around the 3,110 level which helped stalled two recovery attempts in early March.

On the other hand, potential support may exist near 2,933 and possibly atop the descending trendline that marks the various tops and bottoms of the last month. While it is important to note the bullish implications of a higher high and a break above 3,000, it is my opinion the S&P 500 remains at significant risk of a medium-term reversal lower so the outlined support may prove crucial in the weeks ahead.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Unfortunately, it is incredibly difficult to accurately time such a shift in risk appetite, so tracking the key themes and developments may prove to be the most prudent strategy for now. In the interim, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hang Seng Forecast: Pressure to Build as Mass Protests Planned
Hang Seng Forecast: Pressure to Build as Mass Protests Planned
2020-05-26 17:00:00
Dow Jones Index Remains at Multi-Month High Following Consumer Confidence
Dow Jones Index Remains at Multi-Month High Following Consumer Confidence
2020-05-26 14:30:00
EUR/USD Rallying Towards a Multi-Week High, ECB And Bundesbank May Clash
EUR/USD Rallying Towards a Multi-Week High, ECB And Bundesbank May Clash
2020-05-26 14:00:00
Stocks, AUD, GBP, EUR Sentiment Lifted by Lockdown Easing | Webinar
Stocks, AUD, GBP, EUR Sentiment Lifted by Lockdown Easing | Webinar
2020-05-26 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.