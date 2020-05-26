We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
EUR/USD Rate Tracks Monthly Range While ECB Rules Out V-Shape Recovery
2020-05-26 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-22 20:00:00
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
2020-05-26 11:00:00
Gold Prices Echo US Dollar Drop as Market Mood Improves
2020-05-26 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
2020-05-26 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels
2020-05-25 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
2020-05-24 12:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB would likely launch infringement procedure against Bundesbank if its stop buying bonds under PSPP - sources
  • ECB seen purchasing German bonds even if Bundesbank is forced to quit PSPP, according to sources
  • 🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final Actual: -1.4% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.64%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5aSCLBqXc1
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -3.5% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • Emerging market currencies haven’t been treated equally by the effects of global contagion, even if most have suffered to some degree. However withdrawal of investment flows could hit them all. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/QzNoNYgMgP https://t.co/rIrzpGTgvn
  • Chinese President Xi says will step up preparedness for military combat
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.31% Oil - US Crude: 0.90% Gold: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LKcIsCQeTg
  • #DAX30, #dowjones : la reapertura económica lidera los avances #trading https://t.co/GoI9cOuD9A
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress

Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress

2020-05-26 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • COVID-19 lockdown measures continue to be unwound as data improves.
  • US-China tensions remain and future escalation remains likely.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q2 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Held In-Check by Conflicting Risk Outlooks

Gold remains subdued in a tight short-term trading range as market sentiment continues to swing between risk-on and risk-off. Today’s price action is being held in place by a risk-on move, predicated on further testing of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the continued unwind of lockdown measures. Various vaccines have been mooted in the past and while testing continues, building hope on these drugs may be unwise. The COVID-19 data however continues to improve in nearly all countries and lockdown measures are being wound back accordingly. While this continues, risk-on sentiment will likely prevail, weighing on the price of gold.

While risk-on remains an anchor on any future upside moves for gold, the growing tensions between the US and China should act as a layer of support for the precious metal. China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said over the weekend that recent comments by the US risk pushing the two countries ‘to the brink of a new cold war’. China continues to press ahead with a new security legislation in Hong Kong, while the US administration has been scathing about the lack of clarity from China over the spread of COVID-19.

The daily gold chart shows a tightening short-term range with the 20-dma now under pressure as the price slips lower. Two recent lows at $1,716.8/oz. and $1,710.8/oz. may offer limited support before the recent uptrend comes into play just below $1,700/oz. A close and open below this trendline would leave gold searching for further support. The May 18 multi-year high at $1,765/oz. is unlikely to be troubled in the near future unless there is a major flare-up between the US and China.

Gold Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – May 26, 2020)

Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stocks, AUD, GBP, EUR Sentiment Lifted by Lockdown Easing | Webinar
Stocks, AUD, GBP, EUR Sentiment Lifted by Lockdown Easing | Webinar
2020-05-26 12:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
2020-05-26 08:00:00
IBEX 35 Price Sluggish, Spain Stock Index Lags Euro Area Peers
IBEX 35 Price Sluggish, Spain Stock Index Lags Euro Area Peers
2020-05-22 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.