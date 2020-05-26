We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Rallying Towards a Multi-Week High, ECB And Bundesbank May Clash
2020-05-26 14:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Should I Sell in May and Go Away?
2020-05-26 15:35:00
Dow Jones Index Remains at Multi-Month High Following Consumer Confidence
2020-05-26 14:30:00
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
2020-05-26 11:00:00
Gold Prices Echo US Dollar Drop as Market Mood Improves
2020-05-26 06:30:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
2020-05-26 08:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels
2020-05-25 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
2020-05-24 12:15:00
Dow Jones Index Remains at Multi-Month High Following Consumer Confidence

2020-05-26 14:30:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Consumer Confidence, Dow Jones Index, COVID-19 – Talking Points:

  • The Dow Jones Index rises to highest level since early March Tuesday morning
  • Consumer Confidence levels off for May, still well below pre-crisis levels
  • Reopening from COVID-19 bolstered the expectations of consumers

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index crossed the wires at 86.6 for May, up marginally from the 85.7 figure from April. While the steep deterioration seen in recent months appears to have leveled off, the index remains well below where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, risk appetite continues to improve with the Dow Jones Index trading higher by over 600 points Tuesday morning, pushing the index to its best level since early March.

Dow Jones Index (5-Min Chart)

Dow Jones Index 5 min chart

Source: IG Charts

As stay-at-home orders across U.S. states continue to ease, investors applaud with the expectation that consumers will return to their earlier spending habits and jump-start the economy back to health. However, the labor market is still shattered, and it may be many months, even years, before the country gets back to pre-crisis employment levels.

Meanwhile, the Conference Board data reveals that expectations are picking back up, despite the current labor market conditions. The expectations index within the survey ticked up to 96.9 from 94.3 the previous month. The Conference Board revealed that 43.3 percent of those surveyed expect business conditions to improve over the next six months, up from 39.8 percent in April.

Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index

Conference Board Consumer Confidence
Despite consumer confidence stabilizing, risks to the global macro landscape remain prevalent. The path of the virus remains highly uncertain, and many fear a second wave as, lockdowns across the U.S. and other countries ease. Adding to the uncertainty, tensions between the United States and China are shifting back into the forefront as Honk Kong protests reignite in the country. The Senate also passed new legislation last week aimed at increased oversight of Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges.

