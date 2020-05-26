British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
EUR/USD Rate Tracks Monthly Range While ECB Rules Out V-Shape Recovery
2020-05-26 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Outlook: Rally Runs Into Resistance as Risk-On Appetite Stalls
2020-05-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-22 20:00:00
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
2020-05-26 11:00:00
Gold Prices Echo US Dollar Drop as Market Mood Improves
2020-05-26 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher
2020-05-26 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Coiling Continues - Watch These DXY Index Levels
2020-05-25 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Chart Setups
2020-05-24 12:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB would likely launch infringement procedure against Bundesbank if its stop buying bonds under PSPP - sources
  • ECB seen purchasing German bonds even if Bundesbank is forced to quit PSPP, according to sources
  • 🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final Actual: -1.4% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.64%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5aSCLBqXc1
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Economic Activity YoY due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -3.5% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-26
  • Emerging market currencies haven’t been treated equally by the effects of global contagion, even if most have suffered to some degree. However withdrawal of investment flows could hit them all. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/QzNoNYgMgP https://t.co/rIrzpGTgvn
  • Chinese President Xi says will step up preparedness for military combat
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.31% Oil - US Crude: 0.90% Gold: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LKcIsCQeTg
  • #DAX30, #dowjones : la reapertura económica lidera los avances #trading https://t.co/GoI9cOuD9A
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Holds Support, Creeping Higher

2020-05-26 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is still rising within a triangle pattern on the charts and will likely continue to do so as long as trendline support holds.
  • Its resilience in the face of a political storm over the UK Prime Minister’s chief adviser suggests a lack of selling pressure.

GBP/USD edging ahead

The British Pound continues to climb slowly within a triangle pattern on the chart and will likely edge further ahead as long as support holds from the trendline joining the higher lows in place since March 19.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (February 6 – May 26, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

For now, traders are shrugging off a political row over UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who said Monday that he should have explained the circumstances of a 250 mile journey during coronavirus lockdown in the country but that his decision to take the trip had not been a mistake.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our forecast for GBP in the rest of Q2
Get My Guide

Along with other so-called risk assets, GBP is benefiting from hopes that the UK and other global economies will continue to ease restrictions imposed to stem the coronavirus outbreak. They have been helped too by news that China will strengthen its economic policy and counter-cyclical adjustments and continue to push to lower interest rates on loans, according to central bank Governor Yi Gang in an interview published by the central bank Tuesday.

That has helped global stocks, with the FTSE 100 index of leading London-listed stocks up nearly 2% in early trading Tuesday, and is outweighing continuing US-China trade tensions and protests in Hong Kong against proposed new national security laws.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 02
( 10:06 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Interested in reading an in-depth guide on what trendlines are, how to draw them and how to apply this when trading FX? Check out this story on why the trend is your friend.

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Stocks, AUD, GBP, EUR Sentiment Lifted by Lockdown Easing | Webinar
Stocks, AUD, GBP, EUR Sentiment Lifted by Lockdown Easing | Webinar
2020-05-26 12:00:00
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
Gold Price Remains Constrained, Risk-On Rally Stalls Upside Progress
2020-05-26 11:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
IBEX 35 Price Sluggish, Spain Stock Index Lags Euro Area Peers
IBEX 35 Price Sluggish, Spain Stock Index Lags Euro Area Peers
2020-05-22 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.