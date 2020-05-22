We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDMXN and USDZAR Extend Breaks While EURUSD, AUDUSD and SPX Tip Range
2020-05-22 03:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rally Hits a Wall at Range Top
2020-05-22 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
2020-05-22 05:13:00
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook Brightens as Politics Turn Risk Sentiment Sour
2020-05-22 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
2020-05-22 05:13:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Risks Remain to the Downside on Latest BoE Talk, UK Sales Data
2020-05-22 08:27:00
Euro Eyes ECB Minutes as GBP Braces for Brexit Woes Ahead
2020-05-22 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB Minutes - Swift V shaped recovery could probably be ruled out - Fully prepared to increase PEPP if needed
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
  • Pronóstico #DAX30: la tensión política deja los avances en limbo #trading https://t.co/AqRdBRz9Dm
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.27%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RiwrFTFxJA
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate YoY due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.46% Previous: 2.08% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate MoM due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.07% Previous: -0.72% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.42% Silver: -0.48% Oil - US Crude: -6.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5sApFCcltc
  • Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Coils For a Possible Downside Break More details in the link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/05/22/Bitcoin-Forecast-BTCUSD-Price-Coils-For-a-Possible-Downside-Break-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/LetLV3jtV9
  • Irish Finance Minister says no-deal Brexit is back as a risk that needs to be planned for $GBP
  • Is the US Dollar ready to rise against currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso? #FOMC minutes, US-China tensions and fiscal stimulus are eyed.Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yqzy7E3zoe https://t.co/QzCiNSDVm7
Gold Outlook Brightens as Politics Turn Risk Sentiment Sour

Gold Outlook Brightens as Politics Turn Risk Sentiment Sour

2020-05-22 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold gaining a small safe-haven bid as US-China tensions increase.
  • China moves to impose national security laws on Hong Kong.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Updated Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Underpinned as US-China Political Tensions Grow

As political tensions between the US and China increase, gold is picking up a safe-haven bid ahead of the long weekend and may look to press higher. This week, the US continued to discuss barring Chinese companies from listing on US stock markets, cutting off an important flow of capital, while US President Donald Trump continued to warn China that the US would impose additional tariffs on the country in response to perceived Chinese inactions over the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

The Hong Kong stock market fell sharply overnight after China proposed a new security law in Hong Kong that would override parts of Hong Kong law. There are fears that China will now over rule elected Hong Kong officials and impose their new security laws. The Hang Seng finished the session 5.6% lower, its largest fall since 2015.

With the risk being shunned, gold has edged higher and continues to consolidate its recent push higher. The precious metal hit a seven-year high of $1,766/oz. at the start of the week after breaking out of a bullish pennant formation last week. The CCI indicator has moved back from being extremely overbought on this week’s fade lower, while short-term support from the 20-dma ($1,716/oz.) remains in place. Recent highs between $1,748/oz. and $1,755/oz. will act as resistance ahead of the May 18 multi-year high.

Gold Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – May 22, 2020)

Gold Outlook Brightens as Politics Turn Risk Sentiment Sour
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Risks Remain to the Downside on Latest BoE Talk, UK Sales Data
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Risks Remain to the Downside on Latest BoE Talk, UK Sales Data
2020-05-22 08:27:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For the Week Ahead
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For the Week Ahead
2020-05-22 08:03:00
US Dollar Boosted, S&P 500 Threatened by Renewed China Tension
US Dollar Boosted, S&P 500 Threatened by Renewed China Tension
2020-05-21 23:55:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Price Outlook: Euro Unity Bolsters Regional Equities
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Price Outlook: Euro Unity Bolsters Regional Equities
2020-05-21 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.