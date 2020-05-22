We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDMXN and USDZAR Extend Breaks While EURUSD, AUDUSD and SPX Tip Range
2020-05-22 03:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rally Hits a Wall at Range Top
2020-05-22 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
2020-05-22 05:13:00
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook Brightens as Politics Turn Risk Sentiment Sour
2020-05-22 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip With Stocks. China Plans Tighter Grip on Hong Kong
2020-05-22 05:13:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Drops on China Tensions, GBP/USD Breakdown - US Market Open
2020-05-22 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Risks Remain to the Downside on Latest BoE Talk, UK Sales Data
2020-05-22 08:27:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-21 13:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • BOC's Poloz says economy is on track for best-case scenario recovery
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.45% Germany 30: 0.38% Wall Street: -0.04% US 500: -0.07% FTSE 100: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mdMZw8MITP
  • IMF agrees to $5 B loan for Ukraine
  • 🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM Actual: -10% Expected: -10% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.27%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/E8Aat6LDyY
  • NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long NZD/USD since Jan 03 when NZD/USD traded near 0.67. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to NZD/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VXzUfGG1Cu
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.31% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.38% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Cel9xNX9bV
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -10% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-22
  • Stocks in Hong Kong may have run of steam following a Fed-inspired rebound across global markets. Bearish resumption from here may bring the end of a 12-year uptrend. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/wYsjU2sqvN https://t.co/ibgJZJkGEs
  • ECB Minutes - Swift V shaped recovery could probably be ruled out - Fully prepared to increase PEPP if needed
FTSE 100 Drops on China Tensions, GBP/USD Breakdown - US Market Open

FTSE 100 Drops on China Tensions, GBP/USD Breakdown - US Market Open

2020-05-22 12:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

CNH, GBP Analysis & News

  • Hong Kong Stocks Suffer Worst Drop Since 2008
  • Risk Sentiment Heads South to Close Out the Week
  • Chinese Yuan (CNH) the Key Signal to US/China Tensions

Equities: Much of the early week optimism has come to a halt with equity markets looking to close out the backend of the week in the red. US-China tensions remain in focus, particularly after China announced that it will look to place national security legislation on Hong Kong. In turn, the Hang Seng had been the notable underperformer overnight, closing lower by 5.5%, marking its worst drop since 2008 amid fears of a return to HK protests. The Risk-off sentiment has spread to European markets with the Euro Stoxx 50 falling a modest 0.8%, the FTSE 100 is the session's laggard given its higher exposure to China/HK.

Currencies: The Chinese Yuan has been garnering attention as USD/CNH hits the March highs. A firm break above 7.16 may be the last straw that breaks the camels back for a sharper retracement in risk appetite. Alongside this, given the long weekend ahead with market holidays in both the US and UK, position squaring among market participants may see an extension of risk aversion. Elsewhere, another BoE rate setter showcased an open-minded stance to negative interest reaching the shores of the UK. In turn, the Pound is back below 1.2200. However, while negative rate chatter has been doing the rounds, this is unlikely to present a material risk in the short term, for now, the base case is for at least a £100bln increase in QE at the June meeting.

Commodities: Both WTI and Brent crude futures have conformed to the negative risk tone, however, investors will be eying the latest Baker Huges rig count for another drop in oil rigs. The precious metal complex sees gold prices pick up, albeit somewhat modest at best with gains of 0.5%.

Looking Ahead: US-China headline watch, particularly with the Senate looking to put a forward a bill that could see sanctions on China over Hong Kong.

Chart of the Day: Signal for US-China Tensions

FTSE 100 Drops on China Tensions, GBP/USD Breakdown - US Market OpenFTSE 100 Drops on China Tensions, GBP/USD Breakdown - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Gold Outlook Brightens as Politics Turn Risk Sentiment Sour by Nick Cawley, Strategist
  2. Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For the Week Ahead” by Justin McQueen, Analyst
  3. Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Price – Coils For a Possible Downside Break by Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Outlook Brightens as Politics Turn Risk Sentiment Sour
Gold Outlook Brightens as Politics Turn Risk Sentiment Sour
2020-05-22 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Risks Remain to the Downside on Latest BoE Talk, UK Sales Data
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Risks Remain to the Downside on Latest BoE Talk, UK Sales Data
2020-05-22 08:27:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For the Week Ahead
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For the Week Ahead
2020-05-22 08:03:00
US Dollar Boosted, S&P 500 Threatened by Renewed China Tension
US Dollar Boosted, S&P 500 Threatened by Renewed China Tension
2020-05-21 23:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.