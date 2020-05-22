We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Risks Remain to the Downside on Latest BoE Talk, UK Sales Data

2020-05-22 08:27:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

British Pound (GBP) Forecasts, Charts and Analysis:

  • Economic recovery may take longer than previously expected.
  • BoE not ruling out further QE measures, open minded on negative rates.
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Back Below 1.2200 on Central Bank Latest

The British Pound is under renewed selling pressure this morning after BoE deputy governor for banking and markets, Dave Ramsden, said that the central bank is keeping ‘our whole tool set under active review’, echoing comments made by other BoE members this week. Ramsden, speaking to Reuters, added that it was perfectly reasonable to have an ‘open mind’ on negative interest rates and that the BoE had ‘quite a lot of headroom’ to buy more UK gilts, leaving the door open for a further increase in the current QE program.

Earlier in the session the latest look at the UK high street painted a bleak picture. Retail sales fell by a record 18.1% in April - following the 5.2 fall in March – with clothes sales down by 50.2% - after having already slumped by 34.9% in the prior month. Online sales continued to soar and were up 30.7% in April. Official UK borrowing figures came in worse than expected, highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the country's finances.

GBPUSD has printed a set of lower highs and lower lows over the past four sessions as positive sentiment in the British Pound wanes. Monday’s low at 1.2076 may soon come under pressure if the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2095 fails to hold, leaving further losses down to the 23.6% Fib level at 1.1834 possible. To regain a bullish bias, the pair need to break above a cluster of recent highs, the 50% Fib at 1.2306 ahead of the 20-dma at 1.2312 and the 50-dma at 1.2367.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (November 2019 – May 22, 2020)

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 6% 0%
Weekly -15% 56% 10%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch For the Week Ahead
2020-05-22 08:03:00
US Dollar Boosted, S&P 500 Threatened by Renewed China Tension
2020-05-21 23:55:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Price Outlook: Euro Unity Bolsters Regional Equities
2020-05-21 21:00:00
IBEX 35 Price Sluggish, Spain Stock Index Lags Euro Area Peers
2020-05-21 20:00:00
