USD Weakness Abates on Flash Manufacturing PMI

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?
2020-05-21 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Testing Multi-Week Range Extremes
2020-05-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Crude Oil Price Breakout Eyed, Will the Canadian Dollar Rally?
2020-05-20 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rally Loses Steam
2020-05-21 09:30:00
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Improve GBP/USD Outlook Modestly
2020-05-21 09:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Williams: - Fiscal policy crucial to recovering - Don't know when the economy will comeback $DXY
  • 🇺🇸 CB Leading Index MoM Actual: -4.4% Expected: -5.5% Previous: -7.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/B4Vlg375mi
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.68%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.37%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1AbcYAycGU
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.54% Gold: -0.87% Silver: -1.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2X8ozD58Pu
  • 🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash Actual: 39.8 Expected: 38 Previous: 36.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 CB Leading Index MoM due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -5.5% Previous: -6.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Existing Home Sales MoM due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -18.9% Previous: -8.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.24% US 500: -0.08% Wall Street: -0.11% France 40: -0.51% Germany 30: -0.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/tpJfoqLkSo
USD Weakness Abates on Flash Manufacturing PMI

USD Weakness Abates on Flash Manufacturing PMI

2020-05-21 13:45:00
Austin Sealey, Contributor
Share:

US Manufacturing PMI Flash Talking Points:

  • This morning brought the release of US Manufacturing PMI data, beating expectation with a print at 39.8
  • May Flash Manufacturing PMI release follows a month of steep contraction in the manufacturing sector
  • The US Dollar is testing support after spending nearly two months range-bound

Manufacturing PMI Flash Beats the Expectation

The IHS Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI printed this morning at 39.8 versus the expectation of 38.0. Last month’s figure was revised down from 36.9 to 36.1, and came in well below the March print of 48.5. The April manufacturing print was the lowest on record since 2009, largely due to the pandemic. As economic indicators like this continue to point toward lower economic output, GDP comes back into the limelight.

This widely-watched indicator for us economic activity monitors changes in production levels from month to month. The index gives equal weight to new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, and inventories. The threshold for growth and contraction is at the 50 level. As can be seen in the chart below, this morning's print may mark a turning point for the US manufacturing secotr, as we are now coming off of several consecutive months of decline.

US Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash

Chart Prepared by Austin Sealey; Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash

Since the late March sell off, the US Dollar has been range-bound between 98.0 and 101.0. Both support and resistance have been tested several times ahead of this release, but the USD appears to be heading lower on this morning's print.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Austin Sealey
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
Dow Jones Rises to Resistance, US Dollar Dropping to Key Support
2020-05-21 11:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Improve GBP/USD Outlook Modestly
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Improve GBP/USD Outlook Modestly
2020-05-21 09:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles to Break Above $10,000, Supportive Trend Remains
Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles to Break Above $10,000, Supportive Trend Remains
2020-05-21 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Lower, Trump Tweets Against Xi Stoke Risk Aversion
Australian Dollar Lower, Trump Tweets Against Xi Stoke Risk Aversion
2020-05-21 03:35:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.