We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?
2020-05-21 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Testing Multi-Week Range Extremes
2020-05-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
Crude Oil Price Breakout Eyed, Will the Canadian Dollar Rally?
2020-05-20 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Gold & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rally Loses Steam
2020-05-21 09:30:00
Gold Prices Return Some Gains Despite Broadly Supportive Backdrop
2020-05-21 06:24:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Improve GBP/USD Outlook Modestly
2020-05-21 09:00:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • Since talks of stimulus and monetary easing continue to take place, the longer term outlook for #gold remains constructive. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/s5sFogjgrq https://t.co/Aqz8O4eVBE
  • Japanese PM Abe syas could lift emergency in Tokyo as soon as May 25
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • Well worth going along to this whatever level of trading experience you have @PaulRobinsonFX @DailyFXTeam 👇👇👇 https://t.co/BBLd2SVAY0
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash Actual: 28.9 Expected: 25 Previous: 13.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash Actual: 40.6 Expected: 36 Previous: 32.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • 🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Flash Actual: 27.8 Expected: 25 Previous: 13.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/iNAhLCOW7v
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Markit/CIPS Composite PMI Flash due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 25 Previous: 13.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-21
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Improve GBP/USD Outlook Modestly

British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK PMIs Improve GBP/USD Outlook Modestly

2020-05-21 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • UK purchasing managers’ indexes for May beat expectations but still point to an economic contraction.
  • The numbers gave GBP/USD a mild boost but it continues to trade sideways within a triangle pattern on the chart, close to the 1.22 level and showing no signs yet or breaking either trendline support or resistance.
  • Like other ‘risk on’ currencies, GBP is caught between concerns on the one hand about the long-term economic impact of the coronavirus and rising US-China tensions, and enthusiasm on the other about the gradual end to lockdowns in many countries.

GBP/USD outlook improves after PMIs

The British Pound edged ahead Thursday after a batch of better than expected UK purchasing managers’ indexes for May. The manufacturing PMI came in at 40.6, above both the previous 32.6 and the 36.0 predicted by economists. The services PMI was at 27.8, up from 13.4 and above the expected 25.0. The composite index was at 28.9, up from 13.8 and above the forecast 25.0.

However, that left all three indexes well below the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction and prompted IHS Markit, which compiles the figures, to comment that the pace of decline remains far worse than at any point during the global financial crisis.

The data, therefore, improve only modestly the outlook for GBP/USD, which continues to trade sideways with little sign yet of breaking either to the upside or the downside, caught between concerns about the long-term economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and globally, and optimism about a recovery as countries gradually ease Covid-19 restrictions.

In addition, there is some concern in the markets that US-China relations are worsening again. The US Senate passed legislation Wednesday that could prevent some Chinese companies from listing their shares on US exchanges unless they follow standards for US audits and regulations.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (February 20 – May 21, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh GBP forecast for the rest of Q2
Get My Guide

Domestically, GBP’s next major move could depend on the progress – or more likely lack of progress – in the Brexit talks between the UK and the EU. Meanwhile, traders need to watch out for any more signals about the possibility of negative interest rates in the UK after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s comments Wednesday that “we do not rule things out as a matter of principle” but “do not rule things in either”. Bailey added that “now is the right time to review all the tools we are using.”

The UK sold government bonds with a negative interest for the first time this week, with an auction resulting in the sale of £3.8 billion of three-year gilts at a yield of minus 0.003% following strong demand.

Check out three things one trader wishes he knew when he started trading FX.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles to Break Above $10,000, Supportive Trend Remains
Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles to Break Above $10,000, Supportive Trend Remains
2020-05-21 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Lower, Trump Tweets Against Xi Stoke Risk Aversion
Australian Dollar Lower, Trump Tweets Against Xi Stoke Risk Aversion
2020-05-21 03:35:00
BTC/USD Analysis After Halving, Ethereum Technical Update
BTC/USD Analysis After Halving, Ethereum Technical Update
2020-05-21 01:00:00
VIX Index Spikes Lower as Risk Appetite Crushes Volatility
VIX Index Spikes Lower as Risk Appetite Crushes Volatility
2020-05-21 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.