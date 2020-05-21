Australian Dollar Lower, Trump Tweets Against Xi Stoke Risk Aversion

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, EURUSD, USDMXN, AUDUSD: Which - If Any - Breakout Turns Trend?
2020-05-21 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Testing Multi-Week Range Extremes
2020-05-20 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Breakout Eyed, Will the Canadian Dollar Rally?
2020-05-20 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
2020-05-20 06:32:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
Dow Jones, Gold & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Takes Aim at 2012 Peak Near $1,800 as Climb Continues
2020-05-20 18:45:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Running Out of Steam
2020-05-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The New Zealand Dollar is back to challenge the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart after a would-be breakdown lost steam below the 0.60 figure. Get your $NZD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/CTzRYNqf2b https://t.co/7hSxAIcuPT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.79%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 80.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V58wadt5YD
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4jNuVWxrJE
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.56% Wall Street: -0.57% FTSE 100: -0.59% Germany 30: -0.88% France 40: -0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MCdakRBaBm
  • Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500: -0.58% Dow Jones: -0.59% NASDAQ 100: -0.45% (delayed) - BBG
  • My trading video for today: 'S&P 500, $EURUSD, $USDMXN, $AUDUSD: Which - If Any - #Breakout Turns #Trend?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/05/21/SP-500-EURUSD-USDMXN-AUDUSD-Which---If-Any---Breakout-Turns-Trend.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/NkyQqEzYUq
  • RBA's Lowe: Not appropriate to tighten until we have robust growth. RBA still not contemplating negative rates, costs of them exceed benefits -BBG
  • RBA's Lowe: Confidence is very fragile, restoring it is key. Health issue worldwide suggests it will be a slow recovery -BBG
  • The Australian Dollar and its local ASX 200 stock index see upside momentum fading as prices pressure chart resistance. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/AKXmM1K0rm https://t.co/MiXV7h7QjG
  • RBA's Lowe: Capital, liquidity buffers can be tapped to aid the economy. Some reduction in capital ratios entirely appropriate -BBG
Australian Dollar Lower, Trump Tweets Against Xi Stoke Risk Aversion

Australian Dollar Lower, Trump Tweets Against Xi Stoke Risk Aversion

2020-05-21 03:35:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, US-China Tensions, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe Speech, Talking Points:

  • AUD/USD headed lower with S&P 500 futures
  • US President Donald Trump appeared to blame Xi Jinping personally for ‘propaganda’ attacks on the US
  • RBA Governor Lowe lauded financial resilience in the face of Covid but said confidence was key

The Australian Dollar drifted lower on Thursday as risk aversion grew in the Asia-Pacific session on what appeared to be a ramping up of tensions between China and the United States.

US President Donald Trump directly criticized his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in a series of Tweets suggesting Xi’s direct responsibility for a disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe.”

Trump went on to Tweet that “it all comes from the top,” in clear reference to Xi.

Previously Trump has been at pains to emphasize the strength of his personal connection to the Chinese president, even as he has blamed China for its handling of the coronavirus. Now however the administration seems much keener to make things personal when it comes to apportioning blame.

This increase in tensions saw the US Dollar gain at the expense of growth-linked currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand Dollars, while stock markets traded mixed in the region. S&P 500 futures headed lower.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe spoke Thursday at a panel webinar under the auspices of the Financial Services Institute of Australia. There was nothing new for Aussie-Dollar watchers in his short presentation which lauded the resilience of the domestic banking sector while acknowledging the Covid outbreak as a headwind of the first magnitude.

Lowe said the critical issue was the restoration and maintenance of confidence among economic agents and that the RBA was prepared to scale up its stimulative bond purchases if needed. He also pointed out that monetary policy alone has clear limits when it comes to economic revival. AUDUSD continued to head lower through the session, from its Wednesday peak of 66.16.

Austrlaian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

The RBA cut interest rates twice in March as part of Australia’s economic response to the contagion, taking the Official Cash Rate down to a new record low of 0.25%. However it has declined so far to cut further, despite asserting that all options remain on the table, presumably including zero interest rates.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -2% -2%
Weekly -19% 21% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

More broadly the Australian Dollar has shared in the strength seen from most similarly risk-correlated assets since the Covid-induced lows of March. Massive monetary and fiscal action from various central banks, led by the US Federal Reserve’s multi-trillion-efforts, was seen to have at least fended off the prospect of the sort of catastrophic, immediate, ‘credit effect’ which saw the global economy implode in 2008.

However, AUD/USD’s climb since then paused as investors considered the terrible immediate reality of guaranteed world recession and massive joblessness. Now the currency seems to be riding optimism higher, as policymakers hope that recovery will be sharp when it comes percolate through the markets.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Daily Chart

Economic re-opening is a very gradual process, however, and the prospect of second-wave infections has hardly diminished. It also seems highly unlikely that many former economic staples such as hospitality, sporting events and even office work will be returning to their former status anytime soon. In short, the growth-correlated market, including that for the Australian Dollar, may still be pricing in a quicker reversion to normality than seems likely.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

BTC/USD Analysis After Halving, Ethereum Technical Update
BTC/USD Analysis After Halving, Ethereum Technical Update
2020-05-21 01:00:00
VIX Index Spikes Lower as Risk Appetite Crushes Volatility
VIX Index Spikes Lower as Risk Appetite Crushes Volatility
2020-05-21 00:30:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-20 21:30:00
Gold Price Takes Aim at 2012 Peak Near $1,800 as Climb Continues
Gold Price Takes Aim at 2012 Peak Near $1,800 as Climb Continues
2020-05-20 18:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.