US Listed Chinese Stocks Drop on Senate Passing Oversight Bill

US Listed Chinese Stocks Drop on Senate Passing Oversight Bill

2020-05-20 18:00:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

US-China Relations, Chinese Stocks, USDCNH Senate Oversight Bill – Talking Points:

  • The Senate passed a bill aimed at increasing oversight on Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges
  • Alibaba and other U.S. listed Chinese stocks turned lower as news crossed the wires
  • The Chinese Yuan remains weaker on souring Sino-U.S. relations amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The US Senate cleared new legislation Wednesday, aimed at increased oversight of Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges. Introduced by Republican Senator John Kennedy, the bill, Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, would require Chinese securities to be delisted after three-consecutive years of not undergoing an audit from a registered public accounting firm. Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges, such as Alibaba, reacted negatively to the news and is currently 2% lower in afternoon trading.

ALIBABA – BABA (1-MIN CHART)

BABA stock US Senate BIll

Chart created in TradingView by Thomas Westwater

Increasing tensions between the United States and China scaled back after the signing of the phase-one trade deal back in January. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has seemingly reawakened tensions between the two countries, as President Trump continues to take aim at China over their handling of the coronavirus.

USDCNH (Daily Chart)

USDCNH reacts to US Senate BIll

Source: IG Charts

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

USDCNH price action may reflect the recent breakdown in relations. The currency pair’s price level remaining above the 7.000 mark, a psychological level for judging turbulence in Sino-US relations, but also a level the PBOC has defended in the past. Trading above the mark represents a metaphorical signal in the souring relationship, as China’s PBOC has set a stronger than expected fixed rate for the Yuan in previous weeks.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

