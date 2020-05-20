We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Testing Multi-Week Range Extremes
2020-05-20 15:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
2020-05-20 06:32:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Will USD/CAD Crash Through Support?
2020-05-19 22:25:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Gold & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-20 12:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-19 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Takes Aim at 2012 Peak Near $1,800 as Climb Continues
2020-05-20 18:45:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Running Out of Steam
2020-05-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-20 14:30:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • FHFA Fannie-Freddie proposal outlines need for over $200bn in capital - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.14% Germany 30: -0.26% France 40: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4O0340QZrO
  • US COVID-19 cases increase 1.3%, under one-week 1.6% average - BBG
  • Here's what that actually means: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/04/30/Japanese-Yen-May-Rise-as-CLO-Market-Faces-Wave-of-Credit-Downgrades-.html https://t.co/le4297yHGo
  • Gold bulls take aim at $1,800 as the precious metal treads higher still. $GLD Read more - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/05/20/Gold-Price-Takes-Aim-at-2012-Peak-Near-1800-as-Climb-Continues.html https://t.co/r6OyBUBDas
  • The #Dow Jones is up against the underside of the 2016 trend-line, while the S&P 500 is very near the 200-day MA. Get your #equities technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/jlR344snRV https://t.co/O7waPFEKng
  • Fed Minutes show outlook uncertainty remains, particularly in the corporate credit markets, mortgage markets, and emerging markets $DXY
  • And here's the recording - https://t.co/IAlPkBr96q
  • ECB Chief Economist Lane says need for CP and BA purchases is quickly diminishing - BBG
  • US Treasury Yields Update: 2-Year: 0.161% 3-Year: 0.204% 5-Year: 0.329% 7-Year: 0.516% 10-Year: 0.678% 30-Year: 1.402%
Gold Price Takes Aim at 2012 Peak Near $1,800 as Climb Continues

Gold Price Takes Aim at 2012 Peak Near $1,800 as Climb Continues

2020-05-20 18:45:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Gold Forecast:

  • Gold established a higher high this week, moving above its April peak
  • In turn, the precious metal may look to attack overhead resistance around the $1,800 mark
  • Since talks of stimulus and monetary easing continue to take place, the longer term outlook for gold remains constructive

Gold Price Takes Aim at 2012 Peak Near $1,800 as Climb Continues

Gold has enjoyed a boost in recent weeks as the initial forces that sparked a selloff and immense volatility in March have subsided. At the same time, the longer term implications of low interest rates and massive stimulus programs has likely helped to propel the metal higher. As a result, XAU/USD has passed its prior May high around $1,747 and looks to be taking aim at subsequent resistance around the metal’s September 2012 apex near $1,800.

Gold Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame (June 2011 – May 2020)

gold price chart weekly

To be sure, other price levels may influence gold on an intraday basis, but for the time being it seems $1,800 is the next major hurdle for the commodity in its remarkable climb higher. Should price break through the level, the 2011 swing high around $1,920 may be next on the list. Either way, the string of consecutively higher-highs is an encouraging technical sign for the yellow metal going forward.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (January 2020 – May 2020)

gold price hourly chart

In the shorter term, lower retracements will likely encounter nearby support around $1,714 where a longstanding Fibonacci level intersects an ascending trendline projection from January. Both levels have shown their ability to influence price in the past, so the area is liable to do so again.

What type of trader are you? Take our trading personality quiz to find out.

Deeper losses could see the metal probe $1,650 and $1,587 if bearishness becomes particularly extreme. That being said, as long as gold can stave off losses beneath the March low near $1,450, it is my opinion the metal remains an tilted to the upside. the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Listed Chinese Stocks Drop on Senate Passing Oversight Bill
US Listed Chinese Stocks Drop on Senate Passing Oversight Bill
2020-05-20 18:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Approaching Inflection Point as Optimism Reigns
Euro Stoxx 50 Outlook: Approaching Inflection Point as Optimism Reigns
2020-05-20 12:30:00
Dow Jones, Gold & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
Dow Jones, Gold & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-05-20 12:00:00
US Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Pressing Against Multi-Week Lows
US Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Pressing Against Multi-Week Lows
2020-05-20 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.