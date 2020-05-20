We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Bearish Ahead of FOMC Minutes, Eurozone Data
2020-05-20 07:00:00
S&P 500 Suffers Another False Breakout Reversal, EURUSD Reinforces Range
2020-05-20 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
2020-05-20 06:32:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Will USD/CAD Crash Through Support?
2020-05-19 22:25:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-19 21:30:00
Dow Jones Index Aims Higher Following Fed Chair Powell, Secretary Mnuchin Testimony
2020-05-19 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain Further On Signs of US Demand Recovery
2020-05-20 06:32:00
Gold Price Remains Afloat Following Fed Chairman Powell Testimony
2020-05-20 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Running Out of Steam
2020-05-20 08:00:00
Currency Correlation with Stock Market Rises Sharply - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-05-19 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
Yen Sinks, Dow Jones Rips on Moderna Virus Drug Trial. USD/JPY May Rise
2020-05-18 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate MoM Final due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate YoY Final due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • Heads Up:💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Final due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.9% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • Idea de #trading del día: $EURGBP y #Ibex35 https://t.co/XH1TDcQV0F https://t.co/AfpFUqHW8b
  • The Hang Seng could struggle if US-China trade tensions resurface, denting Hong Kong’s economy amid the coronavirus. Such an outcome could boost the anti-risk Japanese Yen. Get your technical analysis from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/i45pqWJgJK https://t.co/fE7w3z4c1m
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFsZYlx https://t.co/PCaoEsPD05
  • 🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY Actual: -2.1% Expected: -0.5% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-20
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.13%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1JiGZuHaV4
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Running Out of Steam

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rally Running Out of Steam

2020-05-20 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The CPI measure of UK inflation fell in April to its lowest level since August 2016.
  • Now traders will be focusing on testimony this afternoon by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and on Thursday’s purchasing managers’ indexes.
  • The rally in risk assets is faltering too as hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine are offset by concerns that the global economic recovery from the virus pandemic could be slow and patchy.

GBP/USD rally checked

The rally this week in GBP/USD is faltering in early European business Wednesday, suggesting that further gains could be hard to come by near-term. The recovery in global markets generally on hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine are currently being offset by concerns that a global economic recovery is still some way away, and that is helping GBP along with other assets seen as risky.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (May 15 – 20, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

UK inflation falls

Data released Wednesday showed that the CPI measure of UK inflation fell to 0.8% year/year in April – its lowest level since August 2016 and down from March’s 1.5%. The number was broadly in line with market expectations so had little impact.

However, inflation could be a point of discussion later Wednesday at an inquiry by the UK Parliament’s Treasury Committee into the Bank of England’s monetary policy. Among those giving testimony will be BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent and fellow policymakers Jon Cunliffe, Elisabeth Stheeman and Jonathan Haskel.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh GBP forecast for the rest of Q2
Get My Guide

As for Thursday, Sterling traders’ attention will likely focus on purchasing managers’ indexes for May. The “flash” data are expected to show a recovery from April but with the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs all staying well below the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 39% 12%
Weekly -8% 45% 11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

If you’d like to understand the basics of FX trading, you might find these articles useful.

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Pressing Against Multi-Week Lows
US Dollar vs Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Pressing Against Multi-Week Lows
2020-05-20 09:30:00
CAD Outlook vs British Pound and New Zealand Dollar
CAD Outlook vs British Pound and New Zealand Dollar
2020-05-20 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Earnings May Weigh on Recovery Rally
2020-05-19 21:30:00
Dow Jones Index Aims Higher Following Fed Chair Powell, Secretary Mnuchin Testimony
Dow Jones Index Aims Higher Following Fed Chair Powell, Secretary Mnuchin Testimony
2020-05-19 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.