Euro Latest - EUR/USD Rally Continues, Mixed German ZEW Readings
2020-05-19 09:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Forecast: Test of May High Looks Imminent
2020-05-19 05:00:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Tensions Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes
2020-05-19 06:10:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Crude Oil Price Rebound Sees Energy Gains Pace Tech
2020-05-18 20:45:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Near Familiar Resistance, Make or Break?
2020-05-19 12:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week
2020-05-18 15:30:00
Gold Prices Gain On US-China Tensions Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes
2020-05-19 06:10:00
Silver May Still Lose Out To Gold Once Covid Effects Fade
2020-05-19 02:00:00
Currency Correlation with Stock Market Rises Sharply - Cross Asset Correlation
2020-05-19 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bouncing on Vaccine Hopes
2020-05-19 08:00:00
US Dollar, Yen May Rebound as Powell and Mnuchin Testify
2020-05-19 07:00:00
Yen Sinks, Dow Jones Rips on Moderna Virus Drug Trial. USD/JPY May Rise
2020-05-18 23:00:00
Market Sentiment Improving on Vaccine Hopes | Webinar

Market Sentiment Improving on Vaccine Hopes | Webinar

2020-05-19 12:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is rising on hopes that an experimental Covid-19 vaccine could provide protection and news of plans for a €500 billion coronavirus recovery plan for the EU.
  • A UK announcement of lower tariffs on imports post-Brexit is also helping, although worries about a potential trade dispute between Australia and China over barley could dampen confidence.

Traders more confident about risk assets

Traders are becoming more confident about the outlook for riskier assets after the US biotech company Moderna said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers. Sentiment was boosted too by news that France and Germany are planning a €500 billion coronavirus recovery fund for the EU, as well as by a UK announcement of lower import tariffs post Brexit.

These developments are outweighing concerns about a possible trade dispute between China and Australia over barley as well as an increase in the Covid-19 death toll in the UK.

AUD/USD Price Chart, 30-Minute Timeframe (May 15 – 19, 2020)

Latest AUDUSD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

AUD/USD BULLISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -20% 24% 5%
Weekly -16% 16% 3%
In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Interested in learning about leverage in the foreign exchanges? This report could help.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

