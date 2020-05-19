Market Sentiment Improving on Vaccine Hopes | Webinar

Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.15% US 500: -0.23% Germany 30: -0.48% FTSE 100: -0.94% France 40: -1.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vEccMAcTDa

EUR/USD is nudging levels last seen two weeks ago, helped by yesterday’s announcement, and is approaching a cluster of resistance levels. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/k3dpJYxy0B https://t.co/WewfB1erco

Heads Up:🇷🇺 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.9% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-19

🇺🇸 Housing Starts MoM Actual: -30.2% Previous: -22.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-19

🇺🇸 Building Permits MoM Actual: -20.8% Previous: -7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-05-19

Traders don’t expect the Federal Reserve to deal with the crisis by going into negative interest rate territory; no rate moves are discounted through January 2021. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/eMd3T8EwDO https://t.co/CfHBQ7B1yt

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.02%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YB8z41SSLr

UK Minister Gove says we will not extend $GBP

UK Minister Gove says flexibility on the part of the EU is in the interest on all $GBP