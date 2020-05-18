EUR/USD Rips Higher as 500bln Euro Recovery Fund Gives EU Hope

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Breaking news

France and Germany Propose for EU to Jointly Raise Debt

Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.98% Oil - US Crude: 0.17% Gold: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FZreSw8phM
  • The three main GBP-crosses are on weak ground even as risk appetite improves; even EUR/GBP rates are perking up. Get your $GBP market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/6dWNpqGmdf https://t.co/3UhU4pJsjN
  • While the EURUSD has responded smartly to the news of the 500bln euro EU stimulus and joint-bond issuance news, I'm most impressed by $EURCHF - and I'm sure the SNB is too. Biggest single-day rally since April 2017 at 1.1% https://t.co/L3ac4kEiKA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.80%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.24%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/qBu7vMNAJM
  • RT @GiuseppeConteIT: The Franco-German proposal (500 billion of grants) is an important first step in the right direction along the lines i…
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 3.77% US 500: 3.23% France 40: 0.27% Germany 30: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LR7sdgb8UF
  • - US Dollar could rise on Powell, Mnuchin testimony to Senate Banking committee - #Euro may face heightened liquidation pressure on ECB minutes, political wounds - British Pound haunted by #Brexit, Covid-19, BoE alluding to using negative rates https://t.co/9XpdMMkGRO
  • US CDC reports 1,480,349 #coronavirus cases as of previous day vs 1,467,065 from prior report
  • White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow says there are "little glimmers" in US economy $SPX
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since May 06, 2020 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bxnde5qUjW
2020-05-18 18:21:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
EUR/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: EURO SURGES AS MERKEL, MACRON PROPOSE 500 BILLION CORONAVIRUS RECOVERY FUND TO STIMULATE BATTERED EU ECONOMY

  • Euro explodes on news Germany’s Merkel and France’s Macron agreed on a 500 billion coronavirus recovery fund proposal to aid EU member states
  • The Euro spiked higher by more than 120-pips against its US Dollar peer as spot EUR/USD ricochets off the 1.0800 price level
  • EUR/USD prices could struggle to advance further if the Euro recovery fund fails to find support from the Netherlands

The Euro is skyrocketing to start the week after the latest developments out of France and Germany provided a positive boost to EUR price action. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel unveiled a joint agreement that would offer 500 billion Euros, or roughly $543 billion, in support to EU counties and industries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus recovery fund proposal, though still requiring legislative approval, follows a prolonged battle among European leaders lacking consensus on potential stimulus measures since the EU Summit flop late last month. Correspondingly, spot EUR/USD price action surged in response to hope for a breakthrough on reaching a Eurozone stimulus package.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: 1-HOUR TIME FRAME (11 MAY TO 18 MAY 2020)

EURUSD Price Chart Euro Outlook EU Coronavirus Recovery Fund

EUR/USD prices spiked higher by 125-pips on the back of broad Euro strength. The move to the upside also looks exacerbated by US Dollar weakness as risk appetite flourishes with fresh optimistic coronavirus vaccine headlines recently crossing the wires. Spot EUR/USD price action now trades slightly below the 1.0920 level and rides the upper boundary of its 3-standard deviation Bollinger Band on an hourly candlestick chart.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (15 FEBRUARY TO 18 MAY 2020)

EURUSD EUR Price Chart Euro Outlook Technical Analysis

The explosion higher in EUR/USD off the 1.0800 price – a critical support zone zone of confluent support – rocketed the major currency pair back above its 50-day moving average for the first time since May 03. EUR/USD strength in response to the Eurobond recovery bond headlines could propel spot prices toward the 1.1000 handle and month-to-date highs.

EUR/USD might find technical resistance around this area underpinned by the 200-day moving average. Moreover, a noteworthy series of lower highs recorded by EUR/USD prices since mid-March could hinder a prolonged advance by the Euro against its US Dollar peer.

Spot EUR/USD also faces fundamental headwinds from improving US Dollar outlook as the Fed says no to NIRP and China tension flares. Likewise, there is potential that recent strength shown by EUR price action may fail to find follow-through, which is considering potential pushback from certain EU nations, like the Netherlands, who are reluctant on having to ‘foot the bill’ for a Euro recovery fund.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

