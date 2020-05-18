We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
Weekly Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Livin' on a Prayer
2020-05-18 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Price Forecast for Next Week
2020-05-18 15:30:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Markets Weekly Outlook: Dow Jones, Gold Prices, US Dollar, Fed, Earnings
2020-05-18 13:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, SPX & Gold
2020-05-18 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Key USD/JPY Levels to Watch
2020-05-18 11:15:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Latest - UK Market Webinar

2020-05-18 12:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD, EURGBP and FTSE 100 – Prices, Charts and Analysis:

  • Markets turn risk-on but GBP macro picture remains unsettling.
  • GBP/USD and EUR/GBP ranges broken.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Downtrend Remains Intact For Now

Cable is edging gently higher mid-morning, helped in part by a growing risk-on move, fueled by commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell who said that the Fed was not out of ammunition to fight the COVID-19 economic slump. Also over the weekend, BoE chief economist said that the central bank was not ruling out further monetary intervention including negative interest rates. While GBP/USD is tending higher, a series of lower highs and lower lows remain in place and these need to be broken to allow the pair to move higher. Initial resistance between 1.2240 and 1.2246 before 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2306.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (November 2019 – May 18, 2020)

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 17% 5%
Weekly 24% 11% 19%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP – A Decisive Range Break?

After trading in a narrow 2 point range for the last six weeks, EUR/GBP broke through resistance on Friday, and more importantly opened above this resistance today. A series of higher highs and higher lows highlight the current positive sentiment in the pair. If the pair stay above 0.8865, then further gains may be made although the market looks overbought, so the pair may enter a short-term consolidation phase for now.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart (November 2019 – May 18, 2020)

FTSE 100 Pushing Higher as Risk Sentiment Improves

Global equity markets opened the week higher after Fed Powell’s comments and continue to test the upside. While economic data is expected to show the impact of COVID-19 on global economies, there is a growing sense that with some lockdown measures being unwound, there is light at the end of the tunnel, however far away that is. A dangerous assumption but with central banks printing money with little respite, stock markets look likely to remain underpinned. If the FTSE can break and close above the 6,016 area, then the April 30 multi-week high comes back into play ahead of the gap between 6,239 and 6,402.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – May 18, 2020)

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

